Sha'Carri Richardson pens short "in advance" note for 2024

The 100m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson recently penned an "in advance" New Year message on her social media profile. The year 2024 is set to be an important one for the American athlete. She will be going for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

With the onset of the new year, the internet saw many celebrities and athletes sending warm messages to their fans. Richardson also shared an image of herself and penned a message expressing her thankfulness in advance for this year.

On her Instagram stories, Sha'Carri Richardson shared a picture of herself and captioned it with these words:

“2024. Thankful in advance”

Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story

In the sunkissed picture, Sha'Carri Richardson gracefully looked into the camera. She had her hair tied into several braids.

In 2021 and 2022, Richardson faced many lows in her personal and professional life. She lost her biological mother, was disqualified from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics for drug consumption, and also failed to qualify for the World Championships.

However, in 2023, Richardson stunned the world as she made her strong comeback. The athlete clocked 10.57s at the Miramar Invitational in the 100m. She went on to prove herself by winning her first 100m Diamond League in Doha. In fact, she also set a new meet record, clocking 10.76s.

Eventually, she made her world championship debut at the 2023 World Athletics Championships and won the 100m race in 10.65s. Richardson also won a gold medal in the 4x100m relay race and a bronze medal in the 200m race.

Sha'Carri Richardson reacted to having the Dallas track named after her

Richardson at Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

On November 10, Sha’Carri Richardson’s hometown Dallas decided to name one of its tracks after the athlete honoring her impressive performances in 2023.

The Dallas Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name the John Kincaide Stadium after her.

On November 10, Richardson also visited the school to receive the honor. After spending a heartwarming time with the school’s faculty and students, she shared images of the day and also expressed her gratitude. The athlete wrote:

"Wow! I am still in shock over the joy I felt yesterday! It was already an honor to have the track that I ran on in my hometown named after me, but to have November 10, 2023 dubbed Sha’Carri Richardson Day is incredible. I am so grateful. Thank you to every student, school, coach, dignitary, teammate, friend, my city, and especially my family for showing up and pouring so much love into me. It was special! Words cannot express how I feel in this moment. Thank you! Dallas, this is just the beginning!"