Sha'Carri Richardson retains HS International Sports Management as representative

Sha'Carri Richardson has officially retained HSInternational Sports Management Inc as her management and agent representative. The duration of their contract remains unspecified.

HSI, a company based out of California, is also the representative for multiple major athletes including World Champions Christian Coleman and Twanisha Terry, alongside Olympic gold-medalists Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, English Gardener and Dalilah Muhammad.

The news of Sha'Carri Richardson retaining HSI was made official by the brand's Instagram page. They shared photos of the 100m World Champion, alongside the caption:

"HSInternational Sports Management inc. (HSI) is pleased to World Champion, Sha'Carri Richardson @itsshacarri has retained HSI for management and agent representation.

Managing Director of HSI, Emanuel Hudson @ekhsi said of the signing, "We look forward to assisting Ms. Richardson on her path to obtaining all her ultimate goals. This young woman is a bright light, as can be seen in the young girls and boys who look up to her. Sha'Carri's next decade will be fruitful, and we are pleased she chose us to be a part of that journey."

Richardson shared the post on her Instagram story, writing:

"New Chapter 🔥, I'm not back, I'm better. Excited for the future"

Sha'Carri Richardson via her Instagram story

Sha'Carri Richardson's career highlights

Sha'Carri Richardson first came into the spotlight on the running scene as a teenager, winning gold in the 100m at the AAU Junior Olympics in 2016. She followed this up with another win at the USATF Junior Olympics the next year.

Richardson also made her international debut in 2017, winning a gold in the 4x100m relay at the 2017 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships.

In 2018, the American signed with Louisiana State University for the LSU Lady Tigers track and field team. She went on to win the 100m sprint at the 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships, setting a new collegiate and world U-20 record. She also finished second in the 200m.

However, despite her massive success at the NCAA, Sha'Carri Richardson forgoed her college eligibility after only one year, opting instead to train with Dennis Mitchell as a professional.

In 2020, Richardson finished first in the 100m race at the United States Olympic Trials. However, usage of marijuana caused the United States Anti-Doping Agency to suspend her for a month, a decision that meant she would not be competing at Tokyo.

While the years 2021 and 2022 were slow for the American, she made a dramatic comeback in 2023, clocking 10.57s (10.77s in still conditions) in May at the Myanmar Invitational.

That same month, the sprinter secured her first Diamond League win in Doha. She topped her year off with a gold in the 100m and 4x100m relay, plus a bronze in the 200m at the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships.