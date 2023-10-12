Sha’Carri Richardson spotted in new look during off-season

American athlete Sha’Carri Richardson recently showed her new hair look to her fans while enjoying her off-season.

The 23-year-old had a fantastic 2023 season that concluded in September after the Diamond League Final. Besides Richardson’s performances, she also attracted attention for her quirky hair looks. However, her recent hair-do differs from her previous ones.

So far in her athletic career, Sha’Carri Richardson has carried innumerable hair colors ranging from red to blue to platinum blond. Her hairstyles have been wavy, curly, and sleek at different championships.

At the 2023 US National Championships, she even threw off her iconic orange hair and flaunted her natural braided hairstyle.

During the World Championships, she wore long braids highlighted with red and blue. A month later in the Diamond League, Richardson chose bushy hair with a touch of brown and yellow.

Now, as Sha’Carri Richardson is relaxing during her off-season, she has chosen a subtle hair look. She recently shared a picture of her sitting in her car via Instagram.

The athlete carried black hair that was neatly parted on either side. Her hair was neither frizzy nor sleek. Instead, it looked quite natural and beautiful.

The 100m world champion captioned her story:

"Hey y’all."

Sha'Carri Richardson via Instagram stories

Sha’Carri Richardson made headlines by throwing off her wig at the 2023 US National Championships

Sha’Carri Richardson in action at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

Sha’Carri Richardson faced a series of difficulties in her personal and professional lives in 2021 and 2022 that indirectly affected her athletic performance.

However, she made a stronger comeback in the 2023 season by competing in the 100m race at the US National Championships.

While she was standing with other runners at the start of the racetrack, she performed an unexpected gesture. Before the whistle blew, Richardson quickly took off her iconic orange wig and threw it off.

She later won the race by clocking 10.82 seconds, which paved her way for the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

More than her victory, Richardson’s wig throw-off gesture gained massive attention, and the athlete explained why she did it after the race:

"I want to show you guys that I am still that girl, but I am better. I am still that girl, but I am stronger. I am still that girl, but I am wiser. So I had to shed old and present the new."