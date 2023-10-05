"Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the reasons you will see me in Paris for what could be my last Olympic Games" - Marie-Josee Ta Lou

African sprinting great Marie-Josee Ta Lou has stated that Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the reasons why she will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ta Lou set an African record with her 10.72-second effort at the 2022 Monaco Diamond League, making her the sixth-fastest woman of all time. She, however, failed to make a mark at the World Athletics Championships in August, finishing just outside the podium places in Budapest.

While the result disappointed Ta Lou immensely, she took solace in the support she received in the aftermath, both from fans and her fellow competitors.

"It really hurts and I still can't say I am over it. I wanted to get a medal but finished fourth. I have been in a situation where I have been crying alone in my room. The support I received from fans across the world and my fellow competitors has been my saving grace," she told BBC.

Ta Lou has consistently represented not only the Ivory Coast but the entire African continent on the global stage over the past decade. Despite being a fierce competitor, she decided to call time on her career after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, her team, including her fiancee J Smith, a US-based Trinidad and Tobago influencer, gave her immense support and ensured she didn't go through with her decision.

"After the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, I had made up my mind and informed my management and those close to me about my decision to quit. But they wouldn't let me. I experienced so much support from all angles. Words of affirmation from my fiance meant the world to me through that tough season," Ta Lou said.

The 34-year-old is also very close with three-time Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce, who is fondly called her sister. Ta Lou credited the Jamaican's role in ensuring she would compete at the Olympics next year.

"My sister, Shelly, won't let me give up on running," Ta Lou says of the 36-year-old Jamaican. She is constantly reminding me that she is older than me and she is still going strong," she said.

"Her words are loud in my head every single day and she never gets exhausted of motivating me to wake every morning and do what I like. Shelly-Ann is one of the many reasons you will see me in Paris for what could be my last Olympic Games," Ta Lou added.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou: "Sometimes I feel like my calling is different and way bigger than always being on the podium"

Marie-Josee Ta Lou at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou has never taken badly to missing out on a podium finish. She has taken part in four Olympic finals to date and finished fourth thrice and fifth once. Despite disappointment at the highest stage, it was her World Athletics Championships performance that sent her bawling.

After coming close to ending her 2023 season in Budapest, Ta Lou took strength and decided to continue, which ended up being an inspired move.

"Out of all the disappointments, this year's loss hurts the most. I had felt completely prepared mentally, physically, and emotionally, and everything was within my control. But despite my best efforts, it just didn't happen," she said.

"I was so crushed and even considered ending my season in Budapest. But my strong faith in God is what strengthened me to show up for a double shot at the Diamond League finals in Eugene," Ta Lou added.

At the Diamond League Final in Eugene this September, Ta Lou took home the silver medal in the 100m, finishing behind Shericka Jackson. She also took silver in the 200m, finishing behind Jackson once again.