Shericka Jackson shares throwback picture of Jamaica vacation with Noah Lyles' girlfriend Junelle Bromfield

Shericka Jackson recently shared a previously unseen picture with Noah Lyles’s girlfriend and athlete Junelle Bromfield. The fun snap of the Jamaican athletes dates back to their memorable vacation in Jamaica in October.

After competing in a series of championships, athletes Noah Lyles and Shericka Jackson concluded their 2023 season in September. The Diamond League Finale scheduled on September 16 and 17 was the last competition in which Lyles and Jackson competed in. The Jamaican athlete won the women’s 100m race whereas the American athlete settled for second place in the men’s 100m race.

After the conclusion of the 2023 season, Lyles visited Kingston along with his Jamaican girlfriend Junelle Bromfield for vacation. The couple was spotted having a fun time with Shericka Jackson and her friends at the Moon Palace, a powder-sand paradise in Ocho Rios.

Recently, Shericka Jackson shared a photo with Junelle Bromfield from their Jamaican vacation on her Instagram. The throwback picture showed the athletes standing next to each other, donning beautiful denim and white combination dresses.

Jackson had worn a long denim skirt with a long slit in the front with white feathers adding to the detailing. She paired the skirt with a white crop top. Junelle Bromfield donned a knee-length white shirt and accentuated it by wearing a mini denim skirt.

Jackson's Instagram story

Jackson posted the picture on her story and tagged Lyles’s girlfriend and added a red heart emoji.

Jackson also posted a group picture from the vacation on her Instagram in October. Both the Jamaican athletes were wearing the same outfit as Jackson's recent Instagram story in that post.

Junelle Bromfield teaches Jamaican dance moves to Noah Lyles, impresses Shericka Jackson

Last month, Junelle Bromfield posted a video of her and Noah Lyles casually performing a dance routine to Jamaican beats. In the video, Lyle’s girlfriend is teaching him the moves. She captioned the post:

"Noah ready for the next party!!!"

Jackson's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Bromfield also tagged Jackson and podcaster Kareem Weathers, writing:

"@kareembwoyatingz @sherickajackso weh unuh say teach him some Jamaican dances???" Bromfield added.

Impressed with Junelle teaching dance moves to Lyles, Shericka Jackson reshared the story on her Instagram with the caption:

"Party them dead yah now lol haha" Jackson wrote.

Previously, Jackson, Lyles, and Bromfield were spotted dancing at a nightclub in Jamaica in a TikTok video.