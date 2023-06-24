Special Olympics World Games: Baishnab Rajpalia brings home 1st silver in shot put

Baishnab Rajpalia became the first Indian to win a silver medal in the shot put event at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

India is having a dream run in the Special Olympics World Games. They have already breached the 75-medal mark and are likely to reach 100 medals with ease with two more days to go.

Earlier, in the 2019 edition, India finished with 82 medals in total. They occupied the 10th position in the medals tally.

India's Baishnab Rajpalia won the medal in the M01 category. The Indian star competed with players from Chile, Thailand, Madagascar, Belgium, Cayman Islands, and the Dominican Republic.

The 17-year-old registered a throw of 7.72m in the first attempt. His numbers increased in the second attempt to reach 8.38m. However, Didier Caceres had a throw of 8.75m. Though he failed to better his second attempt, it was enough to clinch the gold medal.

The Indian athlete's best throw came in Attempt 3, where he had an 8.44m throw. He is only the second athlete to throw over 8m in this edition.

India clinch two more bronze medals in the shot put

The Indian athletes ended the day well as they managed to grab two more bronze medals in the shot put.

The first bronze medal came in shot put level B, M01 Category. India's Gajendra Kumar finished third with a best of 10.11m. The 19-year-old had a 9.36m throw on the first attempt. He managed to throw 9.18m in the second. His best came in the 3rd attempt, where he made it to 10.11m.

Georgios Christodoulou of Cyprus finished second with the best of 10.19m. Michael Budden clinched the gold medal in the event. The Canadian athlete finished with a best of 10.24m.

India's second bronze medal of the day came in Level D. Aridita Chakraborty brought the bronze home in the F01 category of Shot Put Level D. The 20-year-old finished with the best of 4.55.

Bhutan's Dechen Peldon finished second to clinch silver. She had the best of 4.64m. Shanike Ebanks of the Cayman Islands stunned everyone with a throw of 4.74m.

