"Stunning" "I am sure she has the capability to cross 7m" - Fans react as Ancy Sojan clinches long jump silver medal at Asian Games 2023

At the 2023 Asian Games on Monday, October 2, Ancy Sojan Edappilly gave India another reason to celebrate by clinching the silver medal in the women's long jump.

After starting with efforts of 6.13 meters and 6.49 meters, Ancy registered her personal best with a 6.56-meter effort. After a 6.30-meter fourth attempt, she better her personal best by hitting a stunning 6.63-meter mark.

While she registered a foul jump in her sixth and final attempt, it did not matter as her personal best was enough to secure the silver medal.

China's Xiong Shiqi (6.73 meters) took gold while Hong Kong's Yue Nga Yan jumped a personal best mark (6.50 meters) to win bronze. Shaili Singh, the other Indian in the fray, finished fifth with a best attempt of 6.48m - missing the podium by a mere three centimeters.

Fans took to social media to celebrate Ancy Sojan's triumph, with one claiming that she is well built for her discipline and that she has the capability to cross the seven-meter mark.

"She is such a fine athlete, well built for her discipline, her run up and take off was superb, I am sure she has the capability to cross 7 mtrs," a fan said.

Another fan celebrated the 22-year-old's Kerala roots by stating that she made all Malayalis proud.

"Malayali proud moment at #AsianGames #IndiaAtAG22 #Cheer4India #AsianGames2022," the user said.

One fan pointed out how Ancy improved with every jump she took, eventually registering her personal best to clinch the medal.

"Amazing jumps by Sojan. Next jump better than the previous," said one fan.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

