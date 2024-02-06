Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recalls being surrounded by Simone Biles and other gymnasts during the Olympics

Two-time Olympian Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently opened up about her experience at the Games. The American failed to clinch a medal in 2016, but made a stunning comeback four years later, winning gold in her specialty event, the 400m hurdle, and the 4x400m relay.

The 24-year-old is one of the most legendary hurdlers to have graced the sport, and she remains the only woman to have breached the 51-second mark. However, before she was the star of the Games at Tokyo, McLaughlin-Levrone was just a 15-year-old racing in Rio.

Reminiscing on her time as a first-time Olympian, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone told GQ Magazine:

“My “Welcome to the Olympics” memory was probably being in the Olympics village, and going up the elevator surrounded by like Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez and all of the gymnasts.”

The American also shared that from her long list of achievements, the moment that truly stands out to her is her gold medal from Tokyo.

“The proudest moment of my career was Tokyo 2020, winning my first gold medal, accomplishing my childhood dreams," McLaughlin-Levrone added.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's recently announced the launch of her debut novel ‘Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith’

Meanwhile, apart from the fast-approaching Olympics, 2024 will be a big year for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone off the track as well.

At the end of January, the American announced the launch of her authorial debut, ‘Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith,’ a book that chronicles her journey of finding faith in Jesus Christ, and how that helped her as an athlete.

“The inspiration behind that (her book) is the fact that fear controlled my life for so long, and it honestly kind of consumed who I was, until God, by way of Jesus Christ, set me free from that,” she told GQ.

McLaughlin-Levrone went on to add that she hopes that her book will help other people find faith, and realize that their journey with God is much more important than material success.

“I felt I wanted to be able to share my testimony with the world, and hopefully they also would be able to experience the same freedom that is far beyond gold. Gold medals, they're great, but they will pass away, having something that is secure to me is far more precious than that," McLaughlin-Levrone added.