"The ESPYS invited me when my life was in shambles"- Sha'Carri Richardson calls award ceremony out for disrespecting American Track and Field athletes

Sha'Carri Richardson has been one of the best sprinters in the 100m and 200m in recent years. Most recently, she won the 100m event at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships held in Eugene, Oregon.

In her recent interaction on social media, Sha'Carri has called out ESPYS for disrespecting American Track and Field athletes.

The ESPYS (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) Awards is an event honoring the top athletes and sports performances of the year. The award ceremony was held on July 12 in Los Angeles. Speaking of the award ceremony, Sha'Carri Richardson wrote,

"The ESPYS invited me when my life was in shambles as if I was a charity case. The disrespect that track & field receives in the USA alone is nasty. Half of the athletes there now could not do what we do on our WORST day. #espys"

Richardson claimed that she was invited to the award ceremony when her life was in shambles. The star sprinter was present at the 2021 ESPYS awards ceremony days after she was not included in Team USA's 4x100m relay team for the Tokyo Olympics. Before that, she was suspended for one month due to a failed drug test.

At the 2023 ESPYS, there was not a single track and field athlete among the award winners and this could've been the case for Sha'Carri calling out ESPYS.

Fans react to Sha'Carri Richardson's statement regarding American Track and Field Athletes

Sha'Carri Richardson wrote that the disrespect received by track and field athletes in America is nasty. But a particular statement written by the sprinter hasn't been received well among the fans.

Toward the end of her recent tweet, she made a scathing remark about other athletes.

Some of the fan reactions to Richardson's tweet:

"Talks about being disrespected while disrespecting athletes from other sports"

"Not as a charity case, but respect for who they know you/ your work to have been and with understanding that you were going thru a bad time. Let go of unnecessary anger and/ or stress. You are respected more than you know."

"How is inviting you to an awards ceremony treating someone like charity?"

"Seems as if you have an understandable aversion to disrespect...yet you dish it out wrongly to other accomplished athletes."

"You can’t say that while disrespecting other players in their sports smh. I be with you, then you lose me"

"-says they are disrespecting track and field then disrespects other athletes"

"This was going so well till the last sentence. You don’t have to bring them down to uplift track athletes."

"Why the attack on other athletes though? Weird."

Apart from the criticism, Sha'Carri Richardson's tweet received support as well. Some fans agreed with her that track and field wasn't given enough recognition.

"I used to get mad at the lack of coverage @GoSydGo got at Uk. It was better towards the end of her college career but didn’t get near the recognition she should’ve gotten as probably our university’s greatest athlete ever."

"I love track and field and it's really is too bad its not bigger in the US. I think you're right about the ESPYs they rarely recognize it"

"For what it's worth, I agree and respect and love your preservance and talent."

Sha'Carri Richardson's next competition will be the upcoming Silesia Diamond League on July 16.

