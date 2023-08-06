Shaili Singh has had a journey that is inspirational to one and all. Hailing from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh and raised by a single mother, there was no shortage of obstacles in her life.

From not being able to afford a pair of running shoes to recently winning silver at the Asian Athletics Championships, she's continued to explore her tryst with destiny in the field of athletics.

Having qualified for Asian Games 2023, Shaili will be eager to make her mark in the grand international event and might just be India's brightest prospect in the discipline of long jump.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Shaili Singh talked about how her mother was her pillar of support. Despite the neighbors being skeptical of her being sent at a young age, her mother wholeheartedly believed in her abilities.

My mother gave me a lot of support from the beginning," Shaili stated. "The neighbours were skeptical. They told her that she is so young - why are you sending her so far away? My mother said that she is my daughter, I know that she will do well at some point. Those things motivate me."

Shaili revealed that whenever she goes home now, those same neighbours call her over and use her as a role model for their children.

"Whenever I go home, they (neighbours) call me and talk to me," Shaili said. "They tell their children about me. I feel very happy about that. My mother was so happy that she distributed ladoos."

"That is why I am here today" - Shaili Singh credits difficult childhood for building her mental strength

The 19-year-old spoke about how her mother had to borrow money to send her to fulfill her dream. She started off without a proper pair of shoes as well. These difficulties motivate Shaili Singh to do better.

"At that time, we didn't have money to come to Bangalore," Shaili revealed. "My mother borrowed money from various sources to send me here. I didn't even have shoes. That was very difficult. That is what I remember most of the time. That is my motivation."

Shaili agreed with how having gone through turbulent times initially has helped her become mentally strong, something that now helps her in competitions.

"You are right. I have been motivated since the beginning," Shaili said. "I have been motivated in training sessions and competitions, I think about it (her past). That is why I am here today. I feel blessed that I am motivated by those things. I am able to remember them whenever I feel down."

Shaili Singh will be seen in action for India at Asian Games 2023. She will play a pivotal role as fans will have their hopes pinned on her to win a medal in long jump.