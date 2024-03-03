"The new G.O.A.T, The giant" - Fans react to Benson Kipruto defeating Eliud Kipchoge at the Tokyo Marathon with a new course record and personal best

Benson Kipruto has won the Tokyo Marathon, clocking 2:02:16 seconds. Eliud Kipchoge, the favorite to win, finished in 10th with 2:06:50, the Olympic champion's fourth slowest marathon time.

Kipruto shattered former world record holder Kipchoge's course mark. Speaking after the run, he told World Athletics that he didn't know it would be a course record. Kipruto said:

"I didn't know that it would be a course record but I am so happy with today's run. I was ready, I knew it was so fast, I trained for it and I was ready for everything that could come."

Fans took to X to congratulate the record breaker. One fan commended Kipruto, saying:

"Benson Kipruto beats Eliud kipchoge in the Tokyo marathon New Goat in town."

Henry Kabogo, chairman and founder member of Water Bottlers Association of Kenya, highlighted that Kipruto had trained with the late Kelvin Kiptum. He shared a photograph, saying:

"Benson Kipruto, the Tokyo Marathon winner, training with the Late Kelvin Kiptum, the world record holder..The duo have defeated the former record hold Eliud Kipchoge in the recent races."

Another fan said:

"Exits Kelvin Kiptum, enters Benson Kipruto."

Here are some other fan reactions:

Benson Kipruto shares concern about Eliud Kipchoge

Kipruto, who had previously achieved a personal best of 2:04:02 last October at the Boston Marathon, expressed concern about his fellow Kenyan runner Kipchoge after the runner's lower than expected result.

He told Olympics.com:

"I don't know what happened to (Kipchoge) and I haven't met him up until now."

The 39-year-old long-distance runner had led early but dropped back before halfway. Olympics.com said Kipchoge fell more than a minute off the pace from the leading pack. The Kenyan legend said something happened around the middle of the race. He told reporters:

"I was fit enough, but something happened around the middle of the race."