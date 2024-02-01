"The world can be so cruel sometimes" - Noah Lyles expresses his disappointment at missing Travis Scott's concert

Six-time world champion Noah Lyles conveyed his disappointment at missing the chance to attend American rapper Travis Scott's concert in Orlando, Florida.

The 2023 World Champion has fixed his gaze on the 2024 Paris Olympics and is going through intense training to compete on the grand stage. He etched his name in history by clinching three gold medals, including the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m events, at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital last year.

This extraordinary achievement has made Lyles a heavy favorite to clinch multiple gold medals in the upcoming Olympics. The 2020 Olympics bronze medalist's demanding training regime has left little room for leisure activities, including going to concerts.

Travis Scott hosted a concert on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. Lyles took to social media to express his blues after missing the event, stating that he had earlier missed the opportunity to meet Scott at the 2022 WAC held on home soil in Eugene as he was competing.

"Travis Scott came to the 2022 World Championships and I couldn’t meet him because I had to run. Today I cancelled going to see him in concert again to prepare for the Olympics," Lyles wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"The world can be so cruel some times," added the sprinter.

"Let’s take a shot" - Noah Lyles fixes his sights on quadruple at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles reacts after winning the Men's 4x100m Relay Final during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Noah Lyles has never been shy of announcing his goals. The world champion has locked his eyes on achieving an exceptional quadruple at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including in his trademark 100m, 200m, and 4x100m races.

Lyles disclosed his desire to compete in the 4x400m relay after his close friend told him that he should be targeting four instead of three gold medals in Paris. Considering his success in Budapest, Lyles is confident of his skills in clinching four gold medals at the world's biggest sporting event.

"I’ve never had somebody tell me something that has thrown my out-of-the-box thinking to inside-the-box, but that was like: okay, I’m not going to say no to that. Because after what I did at Budapest and seeing what my body can handle, if I train for it, okay, let’s take a shot," Noah Lyles expressed to World Athletics.

"It’s the last race, there’s nothing to lose. If I’m in shape for it and I’ve trained for it all year, sure let’s take a crack at it. If they allow me, if they need me and they are willing – let’s go, let’s take it," he added.