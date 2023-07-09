"Today is a wonderful day": Usain Bolt expresses his love for girlfriend on her 33rd birthday

Track and Field legend Usain Bolt is currently celebrating his girlfriend Kasi Bennett’s 33rd birthday in Cabo, Mexico. The couple is thoroughly enjoying the times of their lives, fishing, and enjoying the beautiful sea views on their yacht.

Amidst the wonderful time, Bolt also expressed his love for his girlfriend in a birthday post on social media.

Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett have been dating since 2016. That year when they got together, the athlete maintained a supremely private stance from the media. Although he confirmed his relationship with the model, he did not reveal any more details. However, with time, Bolt has opened up about his love for Bennett. A clear glimpse of it was seen in his latest social media post.

On July 8, Usain Bolt took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming post for his girlfriend. He added two beautiful pictures of Bennett donning stylish attires. In the first snap, the 33-year-old wore an all-black suit and layered it with a military jacket.

She complimented her look with silver jewelry and a long pigtail. Moreover, Bennett wore comfy red co-ords in the second snap. In this one, she kept her long hair open and covered her face with a red scarf.

Sharing these pictures, Bolt expressed his feeling for his long-time girlfriend. He wrote:

"Today is a wonderful day it’s my queens birthday so let’s come together and wish her and happy birthday @kasi.b love you baby girl. #happybirthday ♥️♥️♥️"

Overjoyed by the post and his words, Bennett replied to her boyfriend in the comment section. She added:

"Thank you for making this and every birthday super special my baby ❤️❤️❤️ love you 🔐❤️"

In the eight years of their relationship, Bennett has given Bolt three adorable children. Needless to say, his children are the most precious thing in his life and the athlete could not have been any more grateful to his girlfriend. In fact, on the recent Mother’s Day, he thanked Kasi for being an amazing mother.

Usain Bolt penned a beautiful note for Kasi Bennett on Mother’s Day

In May 2020, Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett were blessed with their first baby daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt. The following year, the couple surprised the world when they announced the birth of their twin sons, Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt.

Having built a beautiful family with Bennett, the athlete penned a loving note for her wife on Mother’s Day earlier this year. Bolt shared a picture of his girlfriend and wrote:

"Our little ones are beyond blessed to have you has their Mommy. Happy Mother’s Day @kasi.b ❤️"

The couple never misses an occasion to express their love for each other. Indeed, their union is a wonderful one.

Poll : 0 votes