USATF Indoor Championships 2024 results: From Noah Lyles' 60m exploits to world records being set, a recap of all the highlights in Albuquerque

The USATF Indoor Championships saw a whirlwind of action as audiences enjoyed a delightful two days of athletics. Amidst all the jaw-dropping and record-breaking performances, here are the highlights you need to know.

On the first day in Albuquerque, the highlight of the day was the 60m hurdles. Both the men's and women's events saw the fall of world records in the heats themselves.

Tia Jones put up a stunning 7.67s for her record, while Grant Holloway replicated the feat in the men's section with a 7.27s, ducking under his own previous mark. Jones went on to win the event, and Holloway withdrew from the final, leaving the field open for his rival Trey Cunningham.

At the USATF Indoor Championships on Saturday, Tara Davis-Woodhall also put up quite the show. In the finals of the women's long jump, Davis-Woodhall achieved a whopping 7.18m, setting a new personal best and world lead in the event.

Saturday was another exciting day for track fans, with a long list of sprint races lined up.

The unquestionable highlight of the USATF Indoor Championships was of course Noah Lyles clocking 6.43s in the 60m to beat longtime rival Christian Coleman. With this, Lyles has breached the personal best and world lead time he set just a couple of weeks ago at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

In the women's 60m, Aleia Hobbs clinched the win with a season-best of 7.02s. Joining her on the podium were Mikiah Brisco and Celera Barnes.

Meanwhile, the 400m sprint at the USATF Indoor Championships also saw the fall of a record. In the women's event, Alexis Homes stormed to the top of the podium on the back of a 50.34s, setting a new personal best and meet record. Her time put her closest rival, Talitha Diggs, nearly a second behind her.

In the men's 400m, Brian Faust set a new personal best of 45.47s to take home the gold. Jacory Patterson finished 0.01 seconds behind him for silver, while Chris Bailey took bronze.

Field events on the second day of the USATF Indoor Championships also saw some stunning action. Reigning World and Olympic Champion Katie Moon took gold in the pole vault, while Erin Reese and Keturah Orji won the weight throw and triple jump.

Of the two men's events yesterday in Albuquerque, Johnny Brackins won the long jump, while two-time World and Olympic Champion, Ryan Crouser, set a new world lead and meet record of 22.80m to clinch gold in the shot put.

The winners of the USATF Indoor Championships are likely to book a spot in the American team that heads to Glasgow for the World Indoor Championships.

USATF Indoor Championships: Full finals results

Here is a breakdown of the finals that took place on the second day at the USATF Indoor Championships:

Women's Weight Throw

Erin Reese - 25.73 Brooke Andersen - 24.35 Janeah Stewart - 24.29

Women's Pole Vault

Katie Moon - 4.80 Sandi Morris - 4.75 Gabriela Leon - 4.70

Women's Triple Jump

Keturah Orji - 14.50 Jasmine Moore - 14.43 Mylana Hearn - 13.81

Men’s Long Jump

Johnny Brackins - 8.23 Isaac Grimes - 8.06 Jarrion Lawson - 8.05

Men's Shot Put

Ryan Crouser - 22.80 Roger Steen - 21.47 Jordan Geist - 20.50

Women's 400m Sprint

Alexis Holmes - 50.34 Talitha Diggs - 51.23 Quanera Hayes - 51.76

Women's 800m Sprint

Allie Wilson - 2:00.63 Addison Wiley - 2:00.70 Nia Akins - 2:00.90

Men's 800m Sprint

Bryce Hoppel - 1:46.67 Isaiah Harris - 1:46.78 Josh Hoey - 1:47.41

Men's 400m Sprint

Brian Faust - 45.47 Jacory Patterson - 45.48 Chris Bailey - 45.76

Women's 1500m Race

Nikki Hiltz - 4:08.35 Emily Mackay - 4:08.70 Anna Camp-Bennett - 4:10.20

Men's 1500m Race

Cole Hocker - 3:37.51 Hobbs Kessler - 3:38.76 Henry Wynne - 3:38.81

Women's 60m Sprint

Aleia Hobbs - 7.02 Mikiah Brisco - 7.06 Celera Barnes - 7.09

Men's 60m Sprint

Noah Lyles - 6.43 Christian Coleman - 6.44 Ronnie Baker - 6.51

Here is a breakdown of the finals that took place on the first day at the USATF Indoor Championships:

Women's 3000m Race

Elle St. Pierre - 8:54.40 Josette Andrews - 9:03.10 Katie Wasserman -9:06.99

Women's 60m Hurdles

Tia Jones - 7.68 Jasmine Jones - 7.78 Masai Russell - 7.80

Women's Long Jump

Tara Davis-Woodhall - 7.18 Jasmine Moore - 6.93 Monae' Nichols - 6.73

Women's Shot Put

Chase Jackson - 20.02 Maggie Ewen - 19.14 Adelaide Aquilla - 18.74

Women’s High Jump

Vashti Cunningham - 1.92 JaiCieonna - 1.89 Cierra Allphin - 1.85

Women's 3000m Racewalk

Miranda Melville - 13:55.24 Janelle Branch - 13:59.81 Robyn Stevens - 14:07.30

Men's 3000m Race

Yared Nuguse - 7:55.76 Olin Hacker - 7:56.22 Morgan Beadlescomb - 7:56.70

Men's 60m Hurdles

Trey Cunningham - 7.39 Cameron Murray - 7.45 Daniel Roberts -7.48

Men's Pole Vault

Chris Nilsen - 6.00 Sam Kendricks - 5.95 Austin Miller - 5.90

Men's Triple Jump

Chris Carter - 16.49 Chris Benard - 16.42 James Carter - 16.16

Men's High Jump

Shelby McEwen - 2.28 Vernon Turner - 2.25 Kyle Rollins - 2.25

Men's Weight Throw

Daniel Haugh - 26.35 Isaiah Rogers - 24.41 Tanner Berg - 23.41

Men's 3000m Racewalk

Nick Christie - 11:56.06 Emmanuel Corvera - 12:47.14 Clayton Stoil - 13:14.58