WATCH: 17-year-old Sam Watson runs to share emotional moment with father after Olympics qualification

Sam Watson, the 17-year-old speed climbing sensation from the USA, secured his spot at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 by winning the gold medal at the Pan American Games in Santiago 2023. He climbed a 15-meter wall in just 5.37 seconds, beating his teammate Noah Bratschi in the final. Watson also set a new Pan American record of 5.02 seconds in the qualification round.

In the quarter-finals, Sam Watson defeated Isaac Estevez from Ecuador with a time of 5.05 seconds, while in the semi-finals, he recorded a finish of 5.32 seconds to beat Ethan Flynn-Pitcher from Canada. Noah Bratschi from the USA secured his spot in the finals with a 5.37-second finish, setting up an exciting showdown.

Watson's victory in Santiago 2023 was not only a historic achievement but also an emotional moment for him and his family. After winning the gold medal, Watson shared a heartfelt hug with his father, Ray, who was in tears. Watson's father has been his biggest supporter, traveling with him to almost every competition.

Watson is now eagerly looking forward to representing his country at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he hopes to make his mark on the Olympic stage.

Sam Watson credited his parents, Ray and Lisa, for their unwavering support as he secured his place at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He clinched the gold medal at the Pan American Games in Santiago in 2023 while setting a new continental record with a remarkable time of 5.02 seconds.

Watson's parents have been his most devoted fans, accompanying him to nearly every competition on the adult circuit. They provided him with financial, emotional, and moral support, consistently being there for him through both good and tough performances.

In an interview following his victory at Santiago 2023, Watson openly expressed his deep love and appreciation for his parents:

"I love [my parents] so dearly. They've gone to almost every single competition on the adult circuit, traveled the world, supported me financially, emotionally, after every single bad comp. I could always go for them for a hug after every single great comp and that feels even better."