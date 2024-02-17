"We are black all the time, we come from greatness" - Sha'Carri Richardson sends powerful message on Black History Month

The 2023 World Champion Sha'Carri Richardson recently expressed her view on Black representation during the ongoing Black History Month.

Richardson was born on March 25, 2000, in Dallas, Texas. She hails from an Afro-American ethnicity. She was raised by her grandmother, Betty Harp, and Aunt Shayaria Richardson after her biological mother abandoned her.

During the ongoing Black History Month, also known as African-American History Month, she spoke about representing a black woman. She emphasized black identity and representation beyond the February month as well.

"We are black all the time. We are not just black in February."

The World champion, who achieved a remarkable feat in Budapest last year, opened up about her responsibility as an inspiration and to encourage individuals to aspire for greater achievements.

She said:

"Representation to me being a black woman, I have a great responsibility to uphold the position that I have when it comes to individuals that look like me. We come from greatness. We come from determination and we continue to show that and we continue to thrive."

She added:

"Creating and changing the narrative of black history as well. Going forward I feel like our responsibility and honor that I'm a part as well to represent. Anytime I see anybody, I always tell them when they say they want to be like me, I want you to be better.

"Very few people have had an impact like that and I'm honored that I had an impact like that to inspire others as well as they value to listen. I feel like that's the greatest thing as well."

Sha'Carri Richardson honored as a remarkable athlete during Black History Month

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the Women's 100m Final during the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Sha'Carri Richardson was recently featured as a remarkable athlete during Black History Month by Andscape, a media/news company in their "29 Moments of Black History Series."

She was honored for her exploits in Budapest, including gold medals in the 100m and women's 4x100m and a bronze medal in the 200m. Further, she was also revered for qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics only a week after the death of her biological mother.

However, the sprinter had to miss the Olympics following a doping ban. Undeterred by the challenges, she made a comeback at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene. She recorded a spectacular 10.82 seconds in the 100m event.

Three summers after missing her first Olympics, Sha'Carri Richardson is all set to attempt to achieve new feats at the Paris Olympics.