Who is Abby Steiner? Everything to know about the NCAA record holder who won two World Championship golds

Abby Steiner is an American sprinter and represents the nation in 4×400 m relay, 60 meters, 100 meters, and 200 meters events. The 24-year-old athlete was born in Dublin, Ohio, on November 24, 1999.

She started her career by playing football and represented Ohio Premier SC and Dublin Coffman Shamrocks in her early playing days. During her college, she represented the Kentucky Wildcats and scored two goals from 19 appearances.

Abby Steiner focused only on soccer initially and started playing track and field events only in the eighth grade. She represented the Dublin Coffman High School in both sports.

The athlete has won 16 state individual championships and holds four state high school records in track. She pursued her graduation at the University of Kentucky and was a dual-sport scholarship athlete.

She last represented her college soccer team in 2018 and decided to quit to sport to focus on track and field events.

Abby has won a couple of gold medals in the World Championships representing the United States. Her medals came in the 4 × 100 m relay and 4 x 400 m relay events during the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

The Dublin-born athlete also competed in the 200m event at the 2022 World Championships. She missed out on a medal as she finished fifth in the race with a time of 22.26 seconds.

She also holds the NCAA record in 200m with a time of 21.80 seconds, which is also her personal best. The record was set on June 11, 2022, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

Abby Steiner's national records and personal bests

Abby Steiner (center) in action during the 2023 USATF NYC Grand Prix

Abby Steiner holds a couple of national records. One is in the 200m indoor category with a time of 22.09 seconds, which was set on February 26, 2022.

Her other national record is in the 300m indoor event with a time of 35.54 seconds that she set on February 11, 2023. Both records are also her personal bests in the respective events.

She also recorded her personal best of 50.59 seconds in the 400m indoor category on January 28, 2003. Her personal best of 7.10 seconds in the 60m indoor was set on March 12, 2022.

Steiner also holds a personal best in the 100m and 200m events with a time of 10.90 seconds and 21.77 seconds, respectively. Both personal bests were recorded in June 2022.