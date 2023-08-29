Will never say I am the greatest Indian track and field athlete of all time - Neeraj Chopra after winning gold at World Athletics Championships 2023

Neeraj Chopra, without a shadow of doubt, is one of India's most prominent sports figures. Yet, he remains quite subtle despite his outstanding achievements. The newly-crowned World Champion and Olympic gold medalist, comprehended for his excellent javelin skills, assured the coveted world title with a challenging throw of 88.17m in Budapest.

As tributes pour in, there is little suspicion that Neeraj Chopra is the greatest track and field athlete the nation has ever produced. Nevertheless, he shies away from confronting in the "greatest of all time" discussion. In his characteristically modest manner, he said:

"I will never say this, the greatest of all time. People say that just the World Championships gold is missing. I won it now but I have many things left to do, and I will focus on that. I would not like to say this (greatest of all time)."

When pushed further, Chopra pointed out that if one were to choose the most significant of all time in javelin, it would have to be athletes like Jan Zelezny, the world record holder in javelin.

Despite having every title his sport proffers and counting the World Championships gold to his outstanding overview, Neeraj Chopra is not one to rest on his accolades. He succeeds in compelling his limits, firmly acknowledging that "throwers have no finish line."

His historic success in Budapest observed the first time an Indian had nailed a gold medal at the World Championships. This was the sole missing trophy in his already illuminated cabinet.

"Throwers have no finish line": Neeraj Chopra

In addendum to his Olympic victory, Chopra has hooked gold at the Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018). He boasts four individual Diamond League Meeting titles, with two each in 2022 and 2023, along with the Diamond League champion's award from the previous year.

In Chopra's realm, there's a saying that resonates deeply,

"There is a saying that throwers have no finish line. The best thing is that we have our javelin. We can always push ourselves."

The importance of this assertion lies in the exceptional nature of his sport – javelin.

It's a profession where one can always challenge their boundaries and seek greater excellence. For Neeraj Chopra, this determined pursuit of superiority is what paddles him forward, regardless of how many landmarks he's already vanquished.