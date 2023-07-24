"World record is possible" - Michael Johnson praises Noah Lyles after he surpasses Usain Bolt in sub-20s 200m races

Michael Johnson has expressed his admiration for Noah Lyles, the current world champion in the 200m, after he achieved a remarkable feat at the London Diamond League on Sunday.

Demonstrating unparalleled athleticism and unrivaled speed, Lyles blazed through the men's 200m race, setting a world-leading time of 19.47 seconds. This extraordinary feat was further highlighted as he outpaced the formidable Letsile Tebogo of Botswana (19.50s) and Britain's own Zharnel Hughes (19.73s). Lyles' triumph surpasses that of the legendary Usain Bolt, as he now holds the record for the most sub-20 200m races with an unprecedented 35, one more than Bolt's remarkable 34.

Noah Lyles at the London Athletics Meet

Having already secured his place in both the 100m and 200m events at the upcoming World Championships, Lyles remains determined in his pursuit of greatness. The audacious athlete has not dismissed the possibility of achieving a historic double.

Michael Johnson, who holds the American record in the 200m with 19.32s, set at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, took to Twitter to congratulate Lyles and offer some advice on how he can improve further.

Michael Johnson @MJGold Noah has to be thinking world record is possible. His top end speed on the straight has improved dramatically last couple years. Needs to figure out how to reach that same top end speed on the curve. That’s where the opportunity is. twitter.com/travismillerx1…

According to Johnson, Lyles should focus on breaking the existing world record.

"Noah has to be thinking that a world record is possible."

Furthermore, Johnson marveled at Lyles' remarkable progress in his top-end speed on the straight track.

“His top end speed on the straight has improved dramatically in the last couple years.”

However, Johnson identified a crucial area where Lyles can take his performance to unprecedented levels. He urged Lyles to uncover the secrets of achieving the same electrifying top-end speed on the curve, as it presents a golden opportunity for the young sprinter to establish his name among the greatest legends in the sport.

“Needs to figure out how to reach that same top end speed on the curve. That’s where the opportunity is."

"Don't stop me now" - Noah Lyles celebrates record-breaking victory in 200m

Having set a new world record in the 200m, Noah Lyles has received praise from athletes and fans. It is a record in which he ran at the London Diamond League in 19.47s.

Taking to his Instagram account, Lyles expressed his joy and gratitude to his fans and the track and field community for their support. In his caption, he issued a lighthearted warning to anyone attempting to surpass his record, suggesting that they should instead recognize that he is currently at the peak of his performance.

"Don’t stop me now, because I’m having a good time."