"Y'all tripping on this one" ; "Should've done a 600m" - Fans react to hypothetical 800m race between Karsten Warholm and Jakob Ingebrigtsen

Fans recently reacted to a hypothetical fantasy 800m race between Karsten Warholm and compatriot Jakob Ingebrigtsen. Both Norwegian athletes have made huge names for themselves in the 400m and 1500m races, respectively. Therefore, World Athletics came up with an imaginary race between the two and let fans decide who would win.

Karsten Warholm is a 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist in the 400m hurdles race. He is a three-time world champion and the world record holder in it, besides also racing in the 400m event. On the other hand, Jakob Ingebrigtsen is a gold medalist in the 1500m race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He is a two-time World champion, winning gold medals in the 5000 meters in 2022 and 2023. Nevertheless, Ingebrigsten currently holds the world record in 1500m and 2000m races.

Indeed both athletes are great in their respective events. However, World Athletics’ Instagram page shared the post involving Karsten Warholm and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, asking fans who would take the Norwegian crown home if they were put against each other.

A fan was sure that long-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen could easily win the race.

Someone suggested keeping it a 600m race so that it could be fair to both runners.

Another fan suggested either keeping the distance at 600m or putting hurdles on the track to have a competitive race while also suggesting that Jakob would be the winner if it were to be a regular race.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen withdraws from the 2024 World Indoor Championships

Jakob Ingebrigtsen at 24th European Athletics Championships - Day Four

Norwegian runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen recently announced his withdrawal from the 2024 World Indoor Championships which is scheduled from March 1 to March 3. The athlete cited an Achilles injury as the reason for his withdrawal.

Moreover, he spoke to the Norwegian media outlet VG (via Citius Mag) about his exit from the 2024 World Indoor Championships, stating:

"For me, it's European Championships and Olympic medals that matter…I love competing, but sometimes you have to make some tactical and boring priorities."

Previously, he opted out of the 2023 European Cross Country Championships held on December 10, 2023, due to a sacrum injury. As of now, Ingebrigsten has not disclosed details of his participation in any other indoor events.

However, in 2023, the Norwegian athlete won two gold medals at the European Indoor Championships. He established a championship record in the men’s 1500m with a time of 3:33.95 and also ran a Norwegian record at the 3000m as he clocked 7:40.32 to earn double titles in Istanbul.

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships, the 23-year-old collected gold in the men’s 5000m and silver in the 1500m.