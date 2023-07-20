“You are a PRO-FASCIST warrior” - Fans react to Tomi Lahren's tweet regarding Lia Thomas

Tomi Lahren's fans have reacted sarcastically to her opinions regarding the trending Lia Thomas post, which carries an Antifa message.

The sports world continues to grapple with the heated topic of transgender athletes and the safety of women's sports, with Lia Thomas often taking center stage. Her impressive dominance in women's swimming, particularly her triumphant performance at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships, has placed her at the center of the ongoing debate.

She was back in the spotlight when right-wing TV pundit Tomi Lahren took to social media and questioned the idea of Lia Thomas being associated with the Antifa (a left-wing anti-fascist and anti-racist political movement) label.

"Lia Thomas is an Antifa warrior? Knock me over with a feather."

Tomi Lahren @TomiLahren Lia Thomas is an ANTIFA warrior? Knock me over with a feather.

Lahren's tweet drew mixed reactions, with many agreeing with her and criticizing Thomas for competing against biological women. One user playfully poked fun at Lahren's remark, questioning her ability to be knocked over by a feather.

"Would that be possible, Princess? The feather part," a user joked.

Rahul Mookerjee @0xcusesfitness @TomiLahren Would that be possible, Princess? The feather part...🤭

Another user used a sarcastic albeit vulgar expression to mock Thomas's gender identity and appearance.

"The balls on that guy to come out in public!" read one tweet.

L. Faciane @FacianeII @TomiLahren The balls on that guy to come out in public!

Some, however, weren't taking Lahren's words at face value, with one expressing disapproval and accusing her of being a supporter of fascism.

"You are a PRO-FASCIST warrior. I trust your expertise on the subject of your enemy."

Yukan Fukov @YukanFukov @TomiLahren You are a PRO-FASCIST warrior. I trust your expertise on the subject of your enemy.

"Lahren is a FASCIST propagandist. I won't bother to feign surprise," said one user.

Ghost Dog @GhostDog1a @TomiLahren Lahren is a FASCIST propagandist. I won't bother to feign surprise.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Dave Cable @TardisBoyDave @TomiLahren Antifa, satanist, pervert, cheater, the list goes on and on.

☠️Mad Skull☠️ (Chris White) @Mad_Skull4 @TomiLahren She would knock you over but would take more than her feather.

"Implicit bias against trans people": Lia Thomas speaks out on the complexity of the support for transgender people in Women's sports

On the Pink Mantaray-hosted Dear Schuyler podcast, Lia Thomas shared an important discussion about transgender inclusion in women's sports. In Episode 2 of the podcast, she shed light on the complexities of the support that some individuals and groups extend to transgender athletes.

In the video she shared, Lia opens up about some individuals who claim to respect her as a woman but simultaneously express doubts about the fairness of her competing in women's sports.

"We respect Lia as a woman and as a transwoman, but we don't think it is fair."

This dual stance is where she tags the term "half support." To her, it appears as though some people use feminism as a cover to advocate for transphobic beliefs, projecting an implicit bias against transgender individuals while refraining from openly voicing their reservations.

"I think a lot of people in that camp sort of carry an implicit bias against trans people and don't want to fully manifest it or speak that out."