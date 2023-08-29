“Your power and grace on the gymnastic floor inspire us all” Allyson Felix congratulates Simone Biles for her historic eighth US all-around title win

Retired athlete Allyson Felix recently congratulated legendary gymnast Simone Biles for her milestone achievement at the US Gymnastics Championships. On Sunday, Simone Biles claimed her eighth US all-around title, breaking the 90-year-old record.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist broke the long-standing record of legendary gymnast Alfred Jochim, who won seven all-around titles between 1925-33. Simone Biles won her first US all-around title in 2013.

At the recent championship, Biles’s floor routine earned her a score of 15.400, which totaled her all-around score to 118.450 points. Her competitor, Shilese Jones, was second to her with 114.550 points.

Winners at 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Day Four

The US Gymnastics Championship is the second tournament that Biles participated in after returning from her two-year mental health break. Previously, she participated in the 2023 US Classic where she won three gold medals and a bronze medal. Ever since Simone Biles made her comeback, her performances have proved that she was never out of practice.

Observing her recent win at the US Gymnastics Championships 2023, track and field athlete Allyson Felix shared a congratulatory post for the gymnast on her Twitter handle. She wrote:

"Your power and grace on the gymnastic floor inspire us all @Simone_Biles!"

Felix cheered for Biles previously when she won the 2023 US Classics. In Biles’s Instagram post from the championship, the gymnast expressed gratitude for her comeback:

“Tears of joy as I make this comeback, surrounded by the love you’ve shown! thank you for believing in me” Biles wrote.

In the comment section, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist wrote:

We always got you!!!”

Simone Biles on winning her eighth US all-around title

Biles at 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Day Four

In the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles froze on the international stage as she experienced ‘twisties’. The seven Olympic medalist realized the mental pressure that she had been bearing for years. Therefore, right at that moment, Biles decided to take a break from her sport and focus on her mental well-being.

Finally, the gymnast made strong comeback at the 2023 US Classic, impressing the world with four medals at the championship. Moreover, about her latest achievement at the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships, Biles expressed to NBC in an interview:

"It's really amazing. Everybody in here believes in me, and my teammates believe in me, my coaches, my family, everyone,"

Furthermore, she added that people’s support gives her the strength to perform at her best.

"So, I just need to start believing in myself a little bit more. But it feels amazing. And I love the fans, I love the crowd. It's really special."