Zurich Diamond League 2023 Schedule: When and Where to watch the one-day global event

Just a few days after the conclusion of the showstopping 2023 World Athletics Championships, the track and field fans are in for some more treat in the form of the 2023 Zurich Diamond League.

The last leg of the Diamond League before the 2023 World Athletics Championships was held in London. After a break of more than a month, the Diamond League action is back again.

The Zurich Diamond League called the Weltklasse Zurich will be held at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich on August 31. A slew of stars from across the world are set to compete in the Diamond League competition.

The newly crowned women's 100m World Champion, Sha'Carri Richardson, will compete in Zurich alongside Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith and Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Thompson-Herah ran only the relays at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, so it will be interesting to see how she competes. Meanwhile, Shericka Jackson will skip the 100m and concentrate on the 200m event. Jackson is entering the 2023 Zurich Diamond League as the world champion in the women's 200m event.

Noah Lyles, who set the World Athletics Championship on fire, will also compete in the Zurich Diamond League. He will face off against his fellow American and rising star Erriyon Knighton, Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes, Olympic champion Andre De Grasse, and Olympics runner-up Kenneth Bednarek.

USA's Yared Nuguse will compete against the newly crowned men's 1500m world champion Josh Kerr and Spain's Mohamed Katir. In the men's pole vault, two-time World Champion and Olympic Champion Armand Duplantis will compete in the Zurich Diamond League.

Ernest John Obiena, Sam Kendricks and Chris Nilsen will face off against Armand Duplantis.

India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra will also be in action in the javelin throw event in Zurich. He will be challenged by Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada. Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece will also be competing in Zurich in the men's long jump.

USA's Kendra Harrison and Nia Ali will compete against world championship silver medallist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the women's 100m hurdles. World Champion Katie Moon and her fellow teammate Sandi Morris will compete in the women's pole vault in Zurich.

Schedule for the Zurich Diamond League 2023

The schedule for the 2023 Zurich Diamond League as revealed on the zurich.diamondleague.com is attached below.

August 30, 2023

17:30 - W Pole Vault

August 31, 2023

18:22 - W Triple Jump

18:48 - M High Jump

19:18 - M Pole Vault

20:04 - M 400m hurdles

20:15 - W 100m

20:23 - W 3,000m steeplechase

20:24 - M Long Jump

20:41 - M 1,500m

20:42 - M Javelin Throw

20:53 - W 800m

21:04 - W 200m

21:10 - M 5,000m

21:33 - W 100m hurdles

21:41 - M 200m

The above-mentioned timings are in British Summer Time (BST).

Where to watch Zurich Diamond League 2023

The 2023 Zurich Diamond League will be broadcast in a number of locations on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel according to the Olympics Official Website.

USA: The fans can view the events on NBC and Peacock.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the events on BBC Three according to the official website of the Olympics.

Africa: Supersport will telecast the Diamond League in most of Africa as they are the right holders as per the aforementioned source.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the events on CBC according to watchathletics.

India: Fans can expect to watch the Diamond League events in Jio Cinema App as they have telecasted most of the Diamond League events this year.