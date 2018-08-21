Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Otters squash: Top seeds Abhishek & Tushar make it to semis

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
16   //    21 Aug 2018, 18:58 IST

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Top seeds Abhishek Pradhan and Tushar Shahani overpowered their opponents to reach the semi-final round of the Men's & U-19 boys category of the Otters Club Open Squash Tournament 2018 here today.

Pradhan outsmarted Aishwary Singh, who had beaten some of the top players in the tournament. Abhishek did not face much resistance from Aishwary and defeated him 11-8, 11-6, 11-5 to reach the semis.

In another match, Vijay Kumar came close to beating the second seed Abhishek Agarwal, but Vijay choked at crucial moments and succumbed to a 9-11, 9-11, 7-11 defeat.

In the U-19 quarterfinals, India no 1 Shahani defeated the unseeded Sankalp Anand. Tushar won the match by 15-13, 11-7, 12-14, 11-3.

In another game, third seed Veer Chotrani beat the second seed Rahul Baitha in a four-game thriller and won by 11-7, 11-7, 4-11, 11-8.

Veer will be up against Shahani in the semis.

Results Men's quarter finals:

Abhishek Pradhan [1] bt Aishwary Singh [9/16] 11-8,11-6,11-5; Ranjit Singh [3/4] bt Kunj Rawani [9/16] 4-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7; Velavan Senthilkumar [3/4] bt Jamal Sakib [5/8]11-9, 11-2, 11-4; Abhishek Agarwal [2] bt Vijay Kumar [5/8] 11-9, 11-9, 11-7.

Results Boys U-19 quarter finals:

Tushar Shahani [1] bt Sankalp Anand 15-13,11-7,12-14,11-3; Veer Chotrani [3] bt Rahul Baitha [2] 11-7,11-7,4-11,11-8; Suraj Chand [9/16] bt Vivaan Jaikishan [3/4] 11-4,11-7,11-9; Jaideep Singh Sethi [9/16] bt Avinash Yadav [5/8]11-9,11-7, 9-11, 5-11, 11-9

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
