"Our tradition has been to give respect to everyone" - Neeraj Chopra opens up on 'competition' with Kishore Jena and Arshad Nadeem; sheds light on training and diet for Paris 2024 Olympics [Exclusive]

Neeraj Chopra's magnetic presence is undeniable. Beyond his impressive titles as an Olympic Gold Medalist, Asian Games Gold Medalist (X2), and World Champion, it's the aura he exudes that captures the attention of everyone in the room. As the poster boy of Indian athletics, he personifies the aspirations of young India. When Neeraj walks in, all eyes gravitate toward him, and when he speaks, everyone hangs on to every word he has to say.

What is instantly noticeable is the authenticity and humility that emanate from every word he utters. Neeraj Chopra wears no pretenses; he speaks with a sincerity that reaches deep into the heart. There's an unassuming quality to him that makes him remarkably relatable and approachable.

Confidence exudes from him without a hint of arrogance. Politeness and respect are woven into every interaction, yet beneath that gracious exterior, lies an unwavering determination to face any challenge head-on. In a country that is always desperate for heroes and idols, it is easy to see why Neeraj has captured the nation's imagination and united the country through his extraordinary journey.

In a freewheeling exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda, I had the privilege of delving into the mind of the Javelin World Champion. Neeraj shared insights into what drives him, offering a glimpse into his mindset during the Asian Games when he faced stiff competition from Kishore Kumar Jena, and his camaraderie with world-class competitors like Arshad Nadeem. Additionally, he peeled back the curtain on his rigorous training schedule and the (not so) carefully curated diet he adheres to as he prepares to bring glory again to India at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q) You always appear calm and enjoy competing in significant events like the Olympics and World Championships. How do you maintain composure and perform at peak levels under immense pressure?

Neeraj Chopra: I believe we only get to play for a short period of time in our careers. During this time, you can either overthink and dwell on negativity, or you can reassure yourself, saying, 'It's okay, no problem; I can bounce back.' You should give your best until the end. I try to keep my mindset like that. If you keep your focus on the right things, ultimately, it helps you perform well under pressure.

Q) One thing that stands out is the sportsmanship and respect with which you treat your competitors. Whether it's the bear hug you gave Kishore Jena when he threw his personal best and briefly led you at the Asian Games or your relationship with Arshad Nadeem off the field. How difficult or easy is it to maintain that in an unforgiving environment like competitive sport?

Neeraj Chopra: Yes, I was genuinely happy to see Jena's throw. My first throw was not measured correctly, and it had frustrated me a bit. When I saw Jena's throw, I was really happy, and it also motivated me to do better. I genuinely feel happy when any Indian athlete performs well.

Whenever we compete, we are quite friendly, even with competitors from other countries, whether it's Arshad Nadeem, Julian Weber, or anyone else. On the field, we are focused on the competition, aiming to outperform each other, but off the field, we are relaxed and friendly, respecting each other. This approach helps in building a positive image for athletes and our countries. In India, especially, our tradition has been to give respect to everyone. Coming from the background I do, I've been taught to respect others.

We strive to offer more respect to someone who is giving us respect. If someone is not showing us respect, then we don't try to force it. If someone is not interested at all, we should have enough self-respect to accept it, saying, "No problem, we will manage." These are the principles I aim to uphold.

Q) Can you briefly describe the training and diet you will follow in the months leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Neeraj Chopra: I specifically focus on fitness during my training, which includes jumps, weightlifting, and related exercises. I train twice a day, and in total, my training lasts for seven to eight hours.

Speaking of my diet, I start my day by drinking water after waking up. I freshen up and have my breakfast, which, in India, typically consists of vegetarian food like fruits, curd, or rotis. When I'm in a foreign country, I prefer eggs, bread omelette, fruits, curd, oats, or dry fruits. Afterwards, I head to my training session.

In India, my training takes place early in the morning. During training, I have bananas. Post-training, I drink protein shakes for muscle recovery and then take some rest or engage in other activities. For lunch, I opt for curd, dal, fruits, and salad, avoiding heavy meals as I have another training session in the afternoon.

Before the evening training, I snack on bananas, dry fruits, seeds, or sprouts. Again, during training, I consume bananas and juice. For dinner, I have subzi, dal, salad, or roti, focusing on 2-3 subzis and dal while avoiding curds at night. At night, I prefer having milk with dates.

I don't strictly adhere to it, but this is my diet, and I follow it in a 'desi' way (laughs).

Q) Your favorite cheat meal?

Neeraj Chopra: My favorite cheat meal is home food. Whenever I go home, I eat a lot. My weight increases because of that, so you can say it is my cheat meal. If you talk about outside food, I like to eat sweets a lot. (smiles)

Q) How is the training progressing for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and is there any special focus on preventing injuries leading up to the big event?

Neeraj Chopra: I am trying to train in the best way possible for Paris Olympics. I am trying to be injury-free. I have a physio, a coach, who make proper plans, but in sports, you cannot control everything. I train twice a day. So an injury can happen, and it might aggravate at times also. My focus is to stay away from injuries and I try to focus on my diet and exercise to ensure that.

As a journalist, the commitment to neutrality typically prohibits eulogizing someone during an interview. However, I must confess, I entered the interview as a Neeraj Chopra admirer, and I emerged from it as an unabashed super fan! The common adage warns against meeting one's heroes, but in Neeraj's case, this saying couldn't be more misguided.

Neeraj Chopra has garnered widespread acclaim for his prowess as an elite athlete, but beyond the accolades, he shines as an equally elite human being. It's this remarkable blend of sporting excellence and genuine humanity that has endeared him to fans nationwide.

Wishing Neeraj Chopra many more glorious moments in his illustrious career. Neeraj, we are immensely proud of you.

Neeraj Chopra was speaking on the sidelines of the RCB Innovation Lab’s Leaders Meet India event held at the Padukone Dravid Center for Sports Excellence in Bangalore.

Note: Neeraj Chopra's words have been translated from Hindi to English

