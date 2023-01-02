“Stunning” – Fans react to Allyson Felix’s ‘cozy’ winter look change

Retired American track and field legend Allyson Felix enjoys a great fanbase. She has won 10 Olympic medals out of which six are gold. She recently took to Instagram to post a short video of herself in winterwear.

Fans were excited to see their favorite athlete's remarkable winter outfit look. Of the fans, one wrote,

"STUNNING"

The most decorated track-and-field female athlete in Olympic history is just as stylish on and off the field. She recently took to her Instagram to post a video of herself in a cozy winter outfit and fans went crazy for her look.

Fans showered her comments section with love and appreciation.

"Gorgeous Allyson. Love from sg"

A fan called her 'beautiful' and wrote,

"Beautiful and you look cozy Allyson."

Another comment reads:

"Absolutely lovely! Cheers"

Fans appreciated her combination of clothes and one of them wrote,

"Beautiful combination love the backsplash"

Sarcasm is the love language of the fans. One fan suggested that Allyson Felix should have a better combination,

"Maybe a little more lenght and different pair of shoes #butwhoamI"

One fan said she owns a similar top and leggings that she bought herself as a Christmas gift. She wrote,

"I just bought the same top and leggings (in black) for myself as a Christmas gift! Love them!!"

Lovely comments are not hard to find:

"Pretty"

Some also appreciated the coat that Allyson was wearing.

"The coat is 🔥🔥🔥"

Fans love Allyson Felix and this comment proves it all,

"i love this song having a whole new life on insta. also ily respectfully and you're the goat"

A fan asked Allyson if it was cold in LA. He even suggested that she eat something like hot wings,

"Is it that cold in LA? Better eat some hot wings."

Then this person said she bought something from Sayash as a Christmas gift:

"Got my black Saysh for Christmas"

The 25-time world champion is definitely the GOAT, according to fans.

"My goat"

There was also a wave of spamming love emojis in Felix's post.

Allyson Felix - the GOAT

Few sprinters have the opportunity to topple Usain Bolt's global record, but American racer Allyson Felix is one of them. At the World Athletics Championships in 2019, she won her 12th gold medal, one more than the legendary Jamaican athlete managed in his illustrious career.

At the end of the 2022 season, Felix announced her retirement after a remarkable career in women's sports. She won 200-meter gold at the 2012 Olympics, two Olympic silver medals, and three world championships, holding the crown from 2005 to 2009.

As a member of the US relay team, she also won six Olympic gold medals: two 4x100m gold medals and four 4x400m gold medals in Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020 in 2021.

The only female track star with seven gold medals.

