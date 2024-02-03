Who is Noah Lyles' brother? Meet Josephus Lyles, who is a World Junior Championships gold medalist

American athlete Noah Lyles’ brother Josephus Lyles is a gold medallist in the 4x400m relay race at the 2014 World Junior Championships. The 25-year-old turned professional in 2016 along with his elder brother and the duo signed a contract with Adidas.

Josephus Lyles was born in Gainesville, Florida on July 22, 1998. He comes from an athletic family where his parents, Keisha Caine and Kevin Lyles, were Track and Field athletes at Seton Hall University.

In fact, his father, Kevin, won gold with the United States in the 4×400-meter relay race at the 1993 Summer Universiade. He was also a part of the 1995 World Championships team as an alternate runner for the heats stage.

Noah Lyles’ brother, Josephus, has established himself as a 200m and 400m runner. He won his first Virginia State High School Championships in 400m, which was quickly followed by a national outdoor title. He ended the 2014 season by winning a gold medal in the 4x400m Relay at the IAAF World U20 Championships.

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Previews

In 2015, Lyles won a silver and a bronze medal in the 400m and 200m races, respectively, at the World Youth Championships. Moreover, in 2022, he bagged the bronze medal in the 200m race at the NACAC Championships in Freeport.

Noah Lyles’ brother on training for the 2024 Olympics

Lyles Brothers at World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 - Previews

Noah Lyles’ brother Josephus Lyles will be running as a 200m runner in the upcoming Championships. Moreover, the younger Lyles is currently training under the guidance of his elder brother, Noah Lyles.

In an interview with NBC, Josephus stated that his brother’s go-getter attitude and 'determination' separates him from other athletes. It has inspired the younger Lyles and induced the same mentality in him.

Just like Noah Lyles, Josephus is also looking forward to making it to the 2024 Paris Olympics. He said in March 2023:

“This has been a dream for me for years now. In 2016, I qualified for the Olympic Trials, and I tore my quad and was devastated. In 2021, I didn’t make the team. But a dream delayed is not denied. When I try out for the team in 2024, I know I’m going to be prepared. So making that team is going to mean the world to me. I don’t know if I’m going to cry, but in my head, I know I probably will.”