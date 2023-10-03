Who is Vithya Ramraj? All you need to know about the Asian Games 2023 silver and bronze medalist

India's Vithya Ramraj secured a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. With a blistering time of 55.68 seconds, Ramraj not only clinched the bronze but also equaled a 39-year-old national record previously held by the legendary PT Usha.

The gold in the 400m hurdles was claimed by Oluwakemi Mujidat of Bahrain, who broke the Games Record with a staggering time of 55.09 seconds. China's Mo Jiadie secured the silver medal with a season-best time of 55.01 seconds.

This was Ramraj’s second medal at this edition of the Asian Games after winning silver in the 4x400m relay mixed event.

Who is Vithya Ramraj?

Vithya Ramraj, hailing from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, is a 25-year-old athlete who has consistently proven herself in the world of athletics. Competing in the 400m hurdles and 400 meters, she has earned her place as a three-time national champion.

Born to a truck driver father and a homemaker mother, Vithya and her identical twin sister Nithya were encouraged by their mother, Meena, to pursue a career in sports. In a society where gender stereotypes often limit opportunities for girls, her mother was determined to empower her daughters.

"We are three sisters, and my mother faced a lot of negativity. People often asked her how we would manage with only girls. So she got the two of us started in sports—for her, that was the only path to a career and independence," Vidya revealed.

Both Vithya and Nithya embraced their mother's vision, and it resulted in their remarkable success. Vithya, now an employee of Indian Railways, and Nithya, who is currently training in the national camp, have not only fulfilled their dreams but also their mother's aspirations.

"When our mother found out that both of us had qualified for the Asian Games, she could not control her emotions," Vithya said.

"It was as much her dream as it was ours," Vithya added.

Vithya Ramraj not only qualified for the Asian Games but won two medals and equaled the long-standing Indian national record of 55.42 seconds in the 400m hurdles, a record that had remained untouched since PT Usha's remarkable feat at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984.

Ramraj claimed the bronze medal in the 400m hurdles at the Asian Games, having already won silver in the 4x400m relay mixed event alongside teammates Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Subha Venkatesant, and Rajesh Ramesh.

This performance by the youngster is a testament to the rising standards of track and field athletes in India, and there are a lot of hopes from the Tamil Nadu-born athlete to win a lot more medals for the country.