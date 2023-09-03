Xiamen Diamond League 2023: Final Results

Just a few days after the Zurich Diamond League, the 2023 Xiamen Diamond League was held on September 2, 2023 at the Egret Stadium in Xiamen, China. A total of 13 events were held at the Egret Stadium, which has a capacity of 53,000.

The 2023 Xiamen Diamond League featured six men's events and seven women's events. Some of the champions of the 2023 World Athletics Championships had a hard time at the Xiamen Diamond League.

In the women's high jump event, the recently crowned world champion, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, once again finished in top spot with a jump of 2.02m followed by Lia Apostolovski of Slovenia and Australia's Eleanor Patterson in second and third places, respectively.

In men's 400m, 2011 world champion Kirani James of Grenada finished in first place. Bronze medallist at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Quincy Hall, claimed the third spot.

In women's discus throw, world champion Laulauga Tausaga finished in a shocking third place with a throw of 64.31m. The same goes for Canada's Marco Arop, who claimed the gold medal in men's 800m at Budapest, but earned a second-place finish in Xiamen.

The 2019 world champion in men's 100m, American sprinter Christian Coleman, claimed the top spot followed by Jamaica's Kishane Thompson and USA's Fred Kerley in second and third places, respectively.

USA's upcoming athlete in women's 1500m, Emily Mackay, competed in her first ever Diamond League race in Xiamen to finish in 14th place with a time of 4:06.45. Freweyni Hailu of Ethiopia claimed the top spot in the women's 1500m category.

Top 5 of the Xiamen Diamond League 2023

The top five in each event at the 2023 Xiamen Diamond League as revealed on the official website of the Diamond League are attached below:

Women's Long Jump

Ivana Vuleta (SRB) 6.88m Marthe Koala (BUR) 6.79m Ese Brume (NGR) 6.71m Agate de Sousa (STP) 6.54m Brooke Buschkuehl (AUS) 6.52m

Women's High Jump

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) 2.02m Lia Apostolovski (SLO) 1.92m Eleanor Patterson (AUS) 1.92m Elisabeth Pihela (EST) 1.89m Yuliya Chumachenko (UKR) 1.86m

Men's 400m

Kirani James (GRN) 44.38 Quincy Hall (USA) 44.38 Rusheen McDonald (JAM) 44.82 Vernon Norwood (USA) 44.99 Gilles Biron (FRA) 45.10

Women's 3000m

Beatrice Chebet (KEN) 8:24.05 Laura Galvan (MEX) 8:28.05 Margaret Akidor (KEN) 8:29.88 Aynadis Mebratu (ETH) 8:30.99 Caroline Nyaga (KEN) 8:31.98

Women's Discus Throw

Feng Bin (CHN) 67.41m Sandra Perkovic (CRO) 67.32m Laulaga Tausaga (USA) 64.31m Izabela da Silva (BRA) 62.40m Liliana Ca (POR) 62.21m

Men's 100m

Christian Coleman (USA) 9.83 Kishane Thompson (JAM) 9.85 Fred Kerley (USA) 9.96 Brandon Carnes (USA) 10.01 Marvin Bracy Williams (USA) 10.02

Men's 800m

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) 1:43.20 Marco Arop (CAN) 1:43.24 Benjamin Robert (FRA) 1:43.88 Wyclife Kinyamal (KEN) 1:44.04 Daniel Rowden (GBR) 1:44.27

Men's Triple Jump

Andy Diaz (ITA) 17.43m Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR) 17.22m Donald Scott (USA) 16.65m Yasser Mohamed Triki (ALG) 16.48m Praveen Chitravel (IND) 16.42m

Women's 400m

Marileidy Paulino (DOM) 49.36 Candice McLeod (JAM) 50.19 Lynna Irby-Jackson (USA) 50.45 Sada Williams (BAR) 50.95 Victoria Ohuruogo (GBR) 51.24

Men's 3000m Steeplechase

Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) 8:10.31 Samuel Firewu (ETH) 8:11.29 Amos Serem (KEN) 8:14.41 Abraham Kibiwot (KEN) 8:15.87 Avinash Mukund Sable (IND) 8:16.27

Women's 400m Hurdles

Rushell Clayton (JAM) 53.56 Andrenette Knight (JAM) 53.87 Janieve Russell (JAM) 54.01 Ayomide Folorunso (ITA) 54.08 Anna Ryzhykova (UKR) 54.35

Women's 1500m

Freweyni Hailu (ETH) 3:56.56 Nelly Chepchirchir (KEN) 3:56.72 Linden Hall (AUS) 3:57.92 Melissa Courtney-Bryant (GBR) 3:58.22 Worknesh Mesele (ETH) 4:00.84

Men's 110m Hurdles

Hansle Parchment (JAM) 12.96 Daniel Roberts (USA) 13.03 Grant Holloway (USA) 13.12 Wilhem Belocian (FRA) 13.17 Rachid Muratake (JPN) 13.19

After some intense action at the Xiamen Diamond League, the next leg of the 2023 Diamond League will be held in Brussels, Belgium, on September 8, 2023. This will also be the last chance for athletes in some particular events to earn qualification points for a place in the season finals at Eugene.