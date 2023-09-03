Xiamen Diamond League 2023: Final Results

Just a few days after the Zurich Diamond League, the 2023 Xiamen Diamond League was held on September 2, 2023 at the Egret Stadium in Xiamen, China. A total of 13 events were held at the Egret Stadium, which has a capacity of 53,000.
The 2023 Xiamen Diamond League featured six men's events and seven women's events. Some of the champions of the 2023 World Athletics Championships had a hard time at the Xiamen Diamond League.
In the women's high jump event, the recently crowned world champion, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, once again finished in top spot with a jump of 2.02m followed by Lia Apostolovski of Slovenia and Australia's Eleanor Patterson in second and third places, respectively.
In men's 400m, 2011 world champion Kirani James of Grenada finished in first place. Bronze medallist at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Quincy Hall, claimed the third spot.
In women's discus throw, world champion Laulauga Tausaga finished in a shocking third place with a throw of 64.31m. The same goes for Canada's Marco Arop, who claimed the gold medal in men's 800m at Budapest, but earned a second-place finish in Xiamen.
The 2019 world champion in men's 100m, American sprinter Christian Coleman, claimed the top spot followed by Jamaica's Kishane Thompson and USA's Fred Kerley in second and third places, respectively.
USA's upcoming athlete in women's 1500m, Emily Mackay, competed in her first ever Diamond League race in Xiamen to finish in 14th place with a time of 4:06.45. Freweyni Hailu of Ethiopia claimed the top spot in the women's 1500m category.
Top 5 of the Xiamen Diamond League 2023
The top five in each event at the 2023 Xiamen Diamond League as revealed on the official website of the Diamond League are attached below:
Women's Long Jump
- Ivana Vuleta (SRB) 6.88m
- Marthe Koala (BUR) 6.79m
- Ese Brume (NGR) 6.71m
- Agate de Sousa (STP) 6.54m
- Brooke Buschkuehl (AUS) 6.52m
Women's High Jump
- Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) 2.02m
- Lia Apostolovski (SLO) 1.92m
- Eleanor Patterson (AUS) 1.92m
- Elisabeth Pihela (EST) 1.89m
- Yuliya Chumachenko (UKR) 1.86m
Men's 400m
- Kirani James (GRN) 44.38
- Quincy Hall (USA) 44.38
- Rusheen McDonald (JAM) 44.82
- Vernon Norwood (USA) 44.99
- Gilles Biron (FRA) 45.10
Women's 3000m
- Beatrice Chebet (KEN) 8:24.05
- Laura Galvan (MEX) 8:28.05
- Margaret Akidor (KEN) 8:29.88
- Aynadis Mebratu (ETH) 8:30.99
- Caroline Nyaga (KEN) 8:31.98
Women's Discus Throw
- Feng Bin (CHN) 67.41m
- Sandra Perkovic (CRO) 67.32m
- Laulaga Tausaga (USA) 64.31m
- Izabela da Silva (BRA) 62.40m
- Liliana Ca (POR) 62.21m
Men's 100m
- Christian Coleman (USA) 9.83
- Kishane Thompson (JAM) 9.85
- Fred Kerley (USA) 9.96
- Brandon Carnes (USA) 10.01
- Marvin Bracy Williams (USA) 10.02
Men's 800m
- Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) 1:43.20
- Marco Arop (CAN) 1:43.24
- Benjamin Robert (FRA) 1:43.88
- Wyclife Kinyamal (KEN) 1:44.04
- Daniel Rowden (GBR) 1:44.27
Men's Triple Jump
- Andy Diaz (ITA) 17.43m
- Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR) 17.22m
- Donald Scott (USA) 16.65m
- Yasser Mohamed Triki (ALG) 16.48m
- Praveen Chitravel (IND) 16.42m
Women's 400m
- Marileidy Paulino (DOM) 49.36
- Candice McLeod (JAM) 50.19
- Lynna Irby-Jackson (USA) 50.45
- Sada Williams (BAR) 50.95
- Victoria Ohuruogo (GBR) 51.24
Men's 3000m Steeplechase
- Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) 8:10.31
- Samuel Firewu (ETH) 8:11.29
- Amos Serem (KEN) 8:14.41
- Abraham Kibiwot (KEN) 8:15.87
- Avinash Mukund Sable (IND) 8:16.27
Women's 400m Hurdles
- Rushell Clayton (JAM) 53.56
- Andrenette Knight (JAM) 53.87
- Janieve Russell (JAM) 54.01
- Ayomide Folorunso (ITA) 54.08
- Anna Ryzhykova (UKR) 54.35
Women's 1500m
- Freweyni Hailu (ETH) 3:56.56
- Nelly Chepchirchir (KEN) 3:56.72
- Linden Hall (AUS) 3:57.92
- Melissa Courtney-Bryant (GBR) 3:58.22
- Worknesh Mesele (ETH) 4:00.84
Men's 110m Hurdles
- Hansle Parchment (JAM) 12.96
- Daniel Roberts (USA) 13.03
- Grant Holloway (USA) 13.12
- Wilhem Belocian (FRA) 13.17
- Rachid Muratake (JPN) 13.19
After some intense action at the Xiamen Diamond League, the next leg of the 2023 Diamond League will be held in Brussels, Belgium, on September 8, 2023. This will also be the last chance for athletes in some particular events to earn qualification points for a place in the season finals at Eugene.