Asian Games 2018 : Round-Up of Day 7 Indian Badminton Results

After a good starting for Indian Badminton players on Day 6, Only Women's Singles players progressed through to the next rounds. Men's Doubles Players out of the Asian Games 2018.

Saina and Sindhu Progressed through to the Quarter Finals

Saina Nehwal

In second set Fitriani gave a fight for Saina but the experience of Saina mattered and Saina beat her easily in the Round 16. Saina Nehwal will face tough opponent Thailand's Ratchanak Intanon for the place in Semis on Sunday.

The day for the Badminton players was started with Saina Nehwal against home favorite Fitriani Fitriani of Indonesia. Saina Nehwal who first faced a lot of pressure from the home side but she controlled the pressure and took the first game by 21-6.

After Saina's win, Olympic Silver medalist P V Sindhu who won a R32 in a close match on Friday again faced home favorite Gregoria Mariska of Indonesia. Sindhu was totally dominant throughout the game as she took both games within 35 minutes of time by 21-12, 21-15. Sindhu once again will face Thailand's Jindapol Nitchaon.

Men's Doubles pair out of the Asian Games 2018

The top-seeded Men's doubles pair Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty was defeated by Unseeded Koreans in the three sets of the match by 17-21,21-19,17-21.

In first set of a match the unforced errors caused by the Indian pair costs them and lost the first set by 17-21 but young pair with powerful smashes in the second set were Koreans has not answer and won the second set by 21-19 but the Koreans looks better than Indian pair as they defend very well and won the game by 21-17.

The second Men's doubles pair Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy lost against a World Number 2 Chinese pairs in a heartbreaking fashion by 13-21,21-17,23-25.

The Indian pair almost won the match in the third set but the comeback of Chinese pair was brilliant from 18-20 to 25-23 and ousted the Indian pair out of the Asian Games. This Indian pair was totally played good against Chinese Pair but unable to finish on the winning side.

Women's Doubles Pair Out of the Asian Games 2018

After 32 years Indian Women's pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy were progressed to the Quarterfinals, miss out the semi-final berth by losing to World Number 3 Chinese Pair by 11-21, 22-24.

As Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles are over for India now only Women's Singles left for India for qualifying to Semis tomorrow.