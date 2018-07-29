BWF World Championships 2018: HS Prannoy's draw provides him with good chance of bagging a medal

HS Prannoy missed last year’s Badminton World Championships in Glasgow through injury at a time when he was ranked 15th in the world, and would undoubtedly have been seeded in the event. He goes into this year’s World Championships at Nanjing as the 11th seed, and has been blessed with the kind of draw that could well see him make a serious bid for a medal.

First up for him is a fellow 26-year-old -- New Zealand’s 109th ranked Abhinav Manota, who is of ethnic Indian origin, and has been distinctly fortunate to get into the men’s singles draw. The two have never clashed before, but it would cause eyebrows to be raised sky-high if the Kiwi were to spring a surprise.

The second round encounter is substantially more interesting, for it involves the combative Wong Wing Ki Vincent, provided the Hong Kong No. 2 eliminates his first round opponent, Brazil’s 21-year-old Ygor Coelho, ranked 39th in the world.

Like Prannoy and Manota, the two have never clashed earlier, but it is worth pointing out that, in the course of last year’s World Championships in Glasgow, Coelho had taken China’s Shi Yuqi to three games in the second round. Shi had then been beaten in three games by Wong, who himself capitulated to the legendary Lin Dan, who was only beaten in the final by Viktor Axelsen.

Prannoy has met Vincent Wong on five earlier occasions, and leads their series 4-1, with wins on the most recent two occasions that they have duelled. But these statistics could be misleading, for they are nearly three years old; the two have not played against each other since the Japan Open in September 2015.

Should the Indian progress beyond the second round, he bumps into Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen in the pre-quarter-finals. Prannoy owns a losing 1-3 record against Chou, but the significant statistic here is that, after three consecutive initial losses, the Indian turned the tables on his adversary at this year’s All England Championships in March, and beat him in three well-contested games at 9-21, 21-18, 21-18.

All these players are in third-seeded Shi Yuqi’s quarter of the draw, which includes the dangerous No 9 seed and last year’s runner-up, Lin Dan, India’s Sameer Verma and Englishman Rajiv Ouseph. Prannoy trails Shi 1-4, having lost to the 22-year-old Chinese ace on the most recent three occasions that they have clashed over the past year and a half, and every time in straight games.

Whoever comes unscathed through this minefield in the top half of the draw is scheduled to clash with defending champion Axelsen of Denmark or eighth-seeded two-time former world champion and 2016 Olympic gold medallist, Chen Long, in the semi-finals. The other half has been thrown wide open by the late withdrawal of Malaysia’s No 2 seed, Lee Chong Wei, who has reported a respiratory disorder.

In recent tournaments, Prannoy boasts a reasonably encouraging record. After failing to distinguish himself as captain of India’s Thomas Cup squad in Bangkok, the Kerala stalwart played two of the four tournaments on the South East Asian circuit, skipping the Malaysian Open at the start, and the Singapore Open at the fag end of the demanding, month-long cluster of tournaments.

Seeded eighth at the cash-rich $1.2 million Indonesia Open, he first eliminated the great Lin Dan, at 21-15, 9-21, 21-14, improving his career record to 2-1 against the Chinese legend. He then outlasted the speedy, aggressive Taiwanese, Wang Tzu Wei, at 21-23, 21-15, 21-13. Wang had made a comprehensive meal of Prannoy’s compatriot and Gopichand Academy batch-mate, Sai Praneeth, in his opening round.

Prannoy was, however, not quite at his best against Shi Yuqi in the quarter-finals in Jakarta, and lost at 17-21, 18-21, but not before putting the rampant Chinese player on his mettle.

Less than a week later, he was seeded fourth at the Thailand Open, but appeared to have lost a bit of steam as he struggled to knock out Spaniard Pablo Abian at 21-16, 21-19 in the first round. He then unexpectedly went down to resurgent Indonesian veteran Sony Dwi Kuncoro, who had to come through the qualifying rounds, by a 21-18, 21-14 scoreline.

It is thus entirely up to Prannoy, who has been given the kind of draw that provides him with a sporting chance of reaching the semi-finals and assuring himself of at least a bronze. The sole requirement is a quarter-final triumph over Shi Yuqi, a player who has troubled him no end in the recent past.