Indonesia Open 2023: Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

World No. 20 Lakshya Sen and World No. 22 Kidambi Srikanth will face off in a blockbuster all-Indian second-round clash at the Indonesia Open 2023 in Jakarta on Thursday, June 15.

Srikanth, who lifted the Indonesia Open trophy in 2017, began his hunt for a second title on Wednesday with a 21-13, 21-19 win over World No. 13 Lu Guang Zu.

Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen, meanwhile, knocked out eighth seed Lee Zii Jia 21-17, 21-13 to book his place in the Round of 16.

With both having defeated higher-ranked opponents, their showdown promises to be an enthralling affair.

Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth: Head-to-head and prediction

Srikanth has a flawless 2-0 lead over his younger compatriot Lakshya Sen. Their first meeting was at the 2021 BWF World Championships, where the former World No. 1 stormed back from a game down to defeat Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17.

Their most recent face-off was at the 2022 French Open. It turned out to be a comparatively easier match for Srikanth who went on to post a 21-18, 21-18 win.

As far as their form this year is concerned, both Srikanth and Sen have struggled for consistency. The 21-year-old Sen has performed marginally better, having reached the semifinals of the Thailand Open just a couple of weeks ago. It has so far been the only last-four appearance for the former Asian junior champion this season.

Srikanth, on the other hand, made it to the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters and the Madrid Spain Masters, which remain his best performances of the year.

It remains to be seen if Lakshya Sen can handle the barrage of attacking shots from Srikanth and notch up his first-ever win over his older countryman.

Indonesia Open 2023, Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth: Date and time

Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will square off in the men's singles second round at the Indonesia Open 2023 on Thursday in the third match of the day on Court 3.

Date: June 15, 2023

Time: Approx 10.45 am local time; 9.15 am IST

Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia Open 2023, Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth: Where to watch & live streaming details

The Indonesia Open match will be broadcast live in India on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. It will also be shown live on the Jio Cinema app.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV as well.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

