After a round of 16 win at the Japan Open, India's favorite men's doubles duo are through to the quarterfinals, where the pair will face Taiwanese player's Wang Chi-lin and Lee Yang.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have had it relatively easy in the Japan Open so far. While they were pushed to the decider in their first match, they were able to wrap up their second round in 2 sets and 36 minutes.

On the other hand, Wang and Lee were able to win their round of 32 in straight sets, but were forced to three games in the pre-quarters by sixth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.

Japan Open 2023: Sat/Chinese Wang/Lee - head-to-head and prediction

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are currently ranked 2nd in the world, a career best for them. Meanwhile, their opponents are down at 18th position in the BWF rankings.

However, the ranks can be misleading as the Taiwanese are the current reigning Olympic champions. Satwiksairaj and Chirah have faced off against Wang and Lee thrice before, and they came out on top on two of those occasions.

It is important to note that the most recent of these wins came at the Asia Championships where their opponents were forced to retire due to an injury to Wang.

Before their opponents retired, Satwiksairaj and Chirag had won the first set 21-18, and were trailing by a single point at 13-14 in the second game.

As for their next match, the Indian fan-favorites look better than ever. They have had an amazing run in 2023, winning four titles and achieving a career best ranking of world number 2. They are also currently unbeaten in their last 12 matches.

At the same time, Wang Chi-lin and Lee Yang are not to be underestimated. The players wield a lot of experience, and the kind of confidence only Olympic Champions are backed by. They will also be hungry to make a powerful comeback from Wang' s injury.

With both pairs looking for a semifinal spot at the Japan Open, badminton fans are sure to be delighted in the process.

Japan Open quarterfinals: Where & when to watch

Satwiksairaj and Chirag will be locking horns with the Taiwanese pair at the quarterfinals of the Japan Open. They are lined up to be the fourth match on the first court at the Yoyogi Gymnasium.

Date - 28th July

Round - Quarterfinals

Time - 9 am IST (approx)

Venue - Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan

You can catch the live broadcast of this thrilling match on Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD. There will also be live streams on the Jio Cinema app and the BWF YouTube Channel - BWF.TV.

You can follow the live scores at the Tournament Software.