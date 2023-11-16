2023 BWF Japan Masters: Indian results at the end of Day 3

HS Prannoy, India's last surviving shuttler at the 2023 Japan Masters, was knocked out of the event in his pre-quarter-final round on Thursday (November 16).

The tournament got off to a weak start for India, with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Lakshya Sen, and Priyanshu Rajawat all conceding their first matches.

After making a comeback from a back injury that's been ailing him since the Asian Games, Prannoy looked in good form during his hard-fought win against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu on Wednesday (November 15).

In the second round, the World No. 8 squared off against Taiwanese Chou Tien Chen. The 31-year-old showed impressive pace and skills in the first game, and eventually squeaked to a 21-19 victory.

Chou quickly fought back in the second game, racing off to a 5-0 lead. While Prannoy did manage to close the gap slightly around the interval, the Taiwanese forced the match into a decider with a 21-16 win in the second game.

The third game began with spell-binding intensity, but Chou Tien Chen always managed to keep Prannoy at bay. At the last moment, it looked like a comeback might be on the cards for the seventh-seeded Indian when he drew even at 19-19. Chou quickly sealed the deal from thereon with a 19-21, 21-16, 21-19 victory.

With this, India's campaign at the Japan Masters has come to an unexpectedly early end. With the tournament counting for Olympic qualification points, the exit does deliver a slight blow.

However, the country's shuttling squad will be back in action soon enough at the China Masters 2023. The tournament will take place from November 21-26.

HS Prannoy will spearhead the challenge in men's singles, and will be joined by Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and Priyanshu Rajawat. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will shoulder India's men's doubles hopes.

2023 BWF Japan Masters: Results at the end of Day 3

Men's Singles

Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei) beat HS Prannoy (India) 19-21, 21-16, 21-19