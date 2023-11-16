2023 BWF Japan Masters: Indian results at the end of Day 3

Badminton
By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Nov 16, 2023 19:39 IST
HS Prannoy bowed out of the Japan Masters in the second round.

HS Prannoy, India's last surviving shuttler at the 2023 Japan Masters, was knocked out of the event in his pre-quarter-final round on Thursday (November 16).

The tournament got off to a weak start for India, with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Lakshya Sen, and Priyanshu Rajawat all conceding their first matches.

After making a comeback from a back injury that's been ailing him since the Asian Games, Prannoy looked in good form during his hard-fought win against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu on Wednesday (November 15).

In the second round, the World No. 8 squared off against Taiwanese Chou Tien Chen. The 31-year-old showed impressive pace and skills in the first game, and eventually squeaked to a 21-19 victory.

Chou quickly fought back in the second game, racing off to a 5-0 lead. While Prannoy did manage to close the gap slightly around the interval, the Taiwanese forced the match into a decider with a 21-16 win in the second game.

The third game began with spell-binding intensity, but Chou Tien Chen always managed to keep Prannoy at bay. At the last moment, it looked like a comeback might be on the cards for the seventh-seeded Indian when he drew even at 19-19. Chou quickly sealed the deal from thereon with a 19-21, 21-16, 21-19 victory.

With this, India's campaign at the Japan Masters has come to an unexpectedly early end. With the tournament counting for Olympic qualification points, the exit does deliver a slight blow.

However, the country's shuttling squad will be back in action soon enough at the China Masters 2023. The tournament will take place from November 21-26.

HS Prannoy will spearhead the challenge in men's singles, and will be joined by Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and Priyanshu Rajawat. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will shoulder India's men's doubles hopes.

2023 BWF Japan Masters: Results at the end of Day 3

Men's Singles

Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei) beat HS Prannoy (India) 19-21, 21-16, 21-19

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
