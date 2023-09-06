2023 China Open: Indian results at the end of day 1

The 2023 China Open, one of only four Super 1000 events in the BWF calendar, began on Tuesday in Changzhou, China. Five Indians were in action on the day, and in a series of disappointing results, none of them made it past the first round.

The first Indian to get on court at the China Open was HS Prannoy, who claimed bronze at the BWF World Championships held last month.

Unfortunately, Prannoy wasn't able to find the same form as last month, and he went down fighting against Hong Kong's Ng Tze Yong. The final scoreline read 21-12, 13-21, 21-18 in favor of Yong.

Next up was Lakshya Sen, who was battling Denmark's Anders Antonsen, the other bronze medalist from the World Championships. While Lakshya managed to push Antonsen to three games, the Dane eventually got the better of him, 23-21, 16-21, 21-9.

Wrapping up the day for the Indian men's singles contingent at the China Open was Priyanshu Rajawat. He squared off against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

While the young Indian has had some impressive performances as of late, today simply wasn't his day. He lost the match in straight sets with a scoreline of 13-21, 24-26.

Leading the charge for women's doubles were Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand. The duo were up against four-time World Championships gold-medalists Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fen.

While the Indians showed some promising skills, they inevitably went down 18-21, 21-11 against their Chinese opponents.

The last Indians to take to the court on Tuesday were the men's doubles duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila. The Indians were up against Japanese Keiichiro Matsui and Yoshinori Takeuchi. The Indians put up a resilient performance, but eventually went down 23-21, 21-19.

2023 China Open: Results at the end of day 1 (Indians only)

Men's Singles

Ng Tze Yong (Hong Kong) beat HS Prannoy (India) 21-12, 13-21, 21-18

Anders Antonsen (Denmark) beat Lakshya Sen (India) 23-21, 16-21, 21-9

Shesar Hiren Rhustavito (Indonesia) beat Priyanshu Rajawat (India) 21-13, 26-24

Women's Doubles

Chen/Jia (China) beat Treesa/Gayathri (India) 21-18, 21-11

Men's Doubles

Matsui/Takeuchi (Japan) beat Arjun/Dhruv (India) 23-21, 21-19

Day 1 of the China Open might have proved disappointing for Indian fans. They will now wait with their fingers crossed for a better result when the doubles duo of Rohan/Sikki and Satwiksairaj/Chirag take to court on Wednesday.