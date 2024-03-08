2024 French Open: Sindhu, Sen through to quarters

India's third day at the French Open saw five Indians take to court, with four of them emerging victorious. Shuttlers treated fans to some epic encounters of speed, agility, and skills that left everyone wanting more.

First up on the court was two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu. The Indian had taken down Michelle Li in her first round after a grueling match, and yesterday was the same story.

Sindhu was up against USA's Beiwan Zhang and lost her first set before making a triumphant comeback. In the end, the scoreline read 13-21, 21-10, 21-14 in favor of the Indian.

Up next was the women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand. After a day of rest, the two were clashing swords with seventh seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.

While viewers expected a tight battle, those hopes were quickly extinguished as Jolly and Gopichand dominated the court. The Indians stormed to a 21-18, 21-13 victory to book a quarterfinal berth in Paris.

The next Indians in action at the French Open were Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The World No.1’s made quick work of their Malaysian opponents Man Wei Chong and Kai Winter Tee to advance to the final eight.

Following them on court was Lakshya Sen. The Indian had a bumpy 2023 and was looking to rectify that as he battled China's third seed Li Shi Feng. Despite not being the favorite for the win, Sen managed to come back from a game down to clinch the match 16-21, 21-15, 21-13.

The only Indian who lost their match yesterday was Srikanth Kidambi. After a stunning opening match against Taiwanese Chou Tien Chen, Kidambi stumbled across the challenge of Lu Guang Zu.

Earlier, the Chinese had taken down HS Prannoy, and he dampened Indian spirits once again yesterday, as he beat Kidambi 19-21, 21-12, 22-20.

2024 French Open: Full results at the end of day three (Indians Only)

Here are the Indian results from day three of the French Open

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu (India) beat Beiwan Zhang (USA) 13-21, 21-10, 21-14

Women's Doubles

Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand (India) beat Sayaka Hirota/Yuki Fukushima (Japan) 21-18, 21-13

Men's Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Man Wei Chong/Kai Winter Tee (Malaysia) 21-13, 21-12

Men's Singles

Lakshya Sen (India) Li Shi Feng (China) 16-21, 21-15, 21-13

Lu Guang Zu (China) beat Srikanth Kidambi (India) 19-21, 21-12, 22-20