2024 Malaysia Masters Day 2 Results: PV Sindhu sails through to second round 

After a lukewarm opening day, the Indian contingent was a dynamic force today (May 22) at the Malaysia Masters. In action were eight shuttlers from the country, with the majority moving ahead to the Round of 16.

One of the first Indians getting down to business today at the Axiata Arena was former world champion and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu. This was the fifth seed’s first time competing on the international stage in a month, and the break certainly seems to have paid off.

Sindhu was up against Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour, and needed only 46 minutes to dispose of the World No. 22 by a 21-17, 21-16 scoreline.

Elsewhere in the women's singles category, Ashmita Chaliha notched a win over a qualifier with the exact same scoreline as her compatriot. On the other hand, neither Unnati Hooda nor Aakarshi Kashyap were able to make it past their opening rounds.

India's other three wins of the day at the Malaysia Masters came in the mixed doubles, men's doubles and men's singles categories. In mixed doubles, Sumeeth and Sikki Reddy managed to get past Hong Kong's Lui Chun Wai and Fu Chi Yan. The Indians survived a scare in the second game, sealing the deal in the decider.

Meanwhile, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek clinched an easy victory over their Taiwanese opponents in men's doubles. While the first game saw a tight scoreline of 23-21, Garaga and Pratheek raced away to a 21-11 win in the second game.

Kiran George gave the country’s badminton enthusiasts yet another reason to cheer when he got past Japan’s Takuma Obayashi in straight games.

Malaysia Masters 2024: Full results at the end of Day 2 (Indians Only)

Here is what the scoreboard looked like for India on Day 2 of the Malaysia Masters:

Women's Singles Round of 32

PV Sindhu (India) beat Kirsty Gilmour (Scotland) 21-17, 21-16

Ashmita Chaliha (India) beat Lin Sih Yun (Chinese Taipei) 21-17, 21-16

Gao Fang Ji (China) beat Unnati Hooda (India) 21-13, 21-18

Wang Zhi Yi (China) beat Aakarshi Kashyap (India) 24-22, 21-13

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy (India) beat Lui Chun Wai/Fu Chi Yan (Hong Kong) 21-15, 12-21, 21-17

Dejan Ferdinansyah/Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja (Indonesia) beat Sathish Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath (India) 21-16, 21-13

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Krishna Prasad Garaga/Sai Pratheek (India) beat Ming Che Lu/Tang Kai Wei (Chinese Taipei) 23-21, 21-11

Men's Singles

Kiran George (India) beat Takuma Obayashi (Japan) 21-16, 21-17