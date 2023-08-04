The Australia Open quarterfinals featured three Indian matches, with one all-Indian encounter between Srikanth Kidambi and Priyanshu Rajawat. Fans were geared up for a day of sublime badminton, and they were not disappointed.

Getting things going for India was PV Sindhu. Sindhu, who had had quite a good run in the tournament up until now, was facing American Beiwan Zhang.

Unfortunately for Indian fans, Sindhu was unable to convert her match and get past the resilient Zhang. She lost the game in straight games with a score of 12-21 and 17-21.

Next up on court was the all-Indian clash between Srikanth Kidambi and Priyanshu Rajawat. Rajawat, who's had great form recently, dominated the court as soon as the game began. He took home the first game 21-13.

The young gun continued his aggresive play and kept a cool head to win the second game 21-8. This marks Priyanshu's first victory over Kidambi in an international tournament.

The last Indian match of the day was HS Prannoy vs first seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. Things seemed bleak for India at the beginning of their match as Indonesia's Ginting won the first game 21-16.

However, the second game saw a turnaround in Prannoy's play and he quickly snagged a 21-17 victory to force Ginting to a decider.

Prannoy continued his momentum in the third game, peppering his opponent with lethal smashes. From then, it wasn't long until Prannoy won the third game 21-14 to seal the match.

Australia Open 2023: Day Three Results (Indians Only)

Women’s Singles

Beiwan Zhang (America) beat PV Sindhu (India) 21-12, 21-17

Men’s Singles

Priyanshu Rajawat (India) beat Srikanth Kidambi (India) 21-13, 21-8

HS Prannoy (India) beat Anthony Ginting (Indonesia) 16-21, 21-17, 21-14

Prannoy and Rajawat are now the last Indians standing at the 2023 Australia Open. They will compete against each other tomorrow to book a berth in the finals.

While Prannoy holds the advantage of experience, Rajawat has proved himself a worthy opponent over his last few matches. Whatever the results, fans are certainly in for a treat come the semifinals of the Australia Open.