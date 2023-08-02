Australian Open 2023: Indian Results at end of Day 2

Day 2 of the Australian Open was off to a cracking start in Sydney on Wednesday, August 2. There were a total of 11 Indian encounters lined up, which translated to an entire day of engaging badminton action.

First up on court today at the Australian Open was PV Sindhu, who faced compatriot Ashmita Chaliha. Sindhu made quick work of her junior to win the game 21-18, 21-13.

Aakarshi Kashyap followed Sindhu, as he battled Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei. Kashyap displayed some amazing mental prowess to capture the game 21-15, 21-17.

Tasnim Mir and Malvika Bansod were the other two Indians in action in the women's singles category, but they both lost their respective matches.

Starting things off for the men's singles matches was former World No. 1, Srikanth Kidambi. He put up a solid performance to get the better of Kenta Nishimoto 21-18, 21-7.

Young gun Priyanshu Rajawat was up next and he showed some classy style to beat home player Nathan Tang.

Coming in hot after Rajawat was HS Prannoy, who had quite the fight laid out for him as he squared off against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu. Prannoy eventually won the game after a grueling three sets, with the score reading 21-18, 16-21, 21-15.

The most surprising result of Day 2 at the Australian Open came with Mithun Manjunath. The World No. 50 beat former champion and current World No. 7 Loh Kean Yew. Manjunath peppered Yew's backhand with some stunning smashes to clinch the match 21-19, 21-19.

The last Indian men's singles of the day at the Australian Open was Lakshya Sen vs Kiran George. Unfortunately, Lakshya was forced to retire 0-5 into the match, giving George a free pass to the pre-quarters.

Rohan/Sikki and Sumeeth/Ashwini were the only Indian mixed doubles pairs on court today. Neither duo was unable to convert their matches though. Rohan and Sikki lost to Seo/Chae of Korea, while Sumeeth and Ashwini went down fighting against Japanese Midorikawa/Saito.

Australian Open 2023 - Day Two Results (Indians Only)

Women's Singles:

PV Sindhu (India) beat Ashmita Chaliha (India) 21-18, 21-13

Aakarshi Kashyap (India) beat Goh Jin Wei (Malaysia) 21-15, 21-17

KAC Dewi (Indonesia) beat Tasnim Mir (India) 21-13, 21-7

Pai Yu Po (Chinese Taipei) beat Malvika Bansod (India) 22-20, 21-11

Men's Singles:

Kidambi Srikanth (India) beat Kenta Nishimoto (Japan) 21-18, 21-7

Priyanshu Rajawat (India) beat Nathan Tang (Australia) 21-12, 21-16

HS Prannoy (India) beat Lee Cheuk Yiu (Hong Kong) 21-18, 16-21, 21-15

Mithun Manjunath (India) beat Loh Kean Yew (Singapore) 21-19, 21-19

Kiran George (India) beat Lakshya Sen (India) 5-0

Mixed Doubles:

Seo/Chae (Korea) beat Rohan/Sikki (India) 21-13, 21-12

Midorikawa/Saito (Japan) beat Sumeeth/Ashwini (India) 21-14, 21-18

After an intense Day 2, fans can expect an equally enthralling Day 3 at the Australian Open. There will be seven Indians fighting for a spot in the quarterfinals tomorrow.