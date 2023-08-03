The pre-quarters of the Australian Open brought with them seven stunning Indian matches. As tensions grew in Sydney, so did the anticipation for the viewers rooting for their favorite Indian.

Kicking things off today (August 3) was former world number one Srikanth Kidambi. He was fighting Su Li Yang, and he made quick work of the Taiwanese to book himself a quarter-final spot at the Australian Open.

Next up was Priyanshu Rajawat. The 21-year-old, who's been on quite a roll recently, was up against Wang Tzu Wei. The young star got the better of his opponent 21-8, 13-21, 21-19.

The third Indian men's singles player to grace the court at the Australian Open was Mithun Manjunath. The Karnataka-born, who beat ex-world champion Loh Kean Yew yesterday, was facing Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia. Manjunath pushed the former All England champion all the way to the decider, before conceding the match 13-21, 21-12, 19-21.

Following Mithun was star player HS Prannoy, who was battling Taiwanese Chi Yu Jen. Prannoy lost the first game 19-21 but quickly fought back to win the other two 21-19, 21-13.

The last Indian men's singles of the day featured player Kiran George. He lost out to higher-ranked Indonesian Anthony Ginting.

The only Indian women's singles match at the pre-quarters was PV Sindhu vs compatriot Aakarshi Kashyap. Capitalizing on a simple strategy, Sindhu beat her junior 21-14, 21-10.

Closing the day for Indian fans was women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand. The duo were up against two-time Japanese world champions Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara. The Indians lost the game 10-21, 20-22.

Australian Open 2023: Day 3 results (Indians only)

Men's Singles

Srikanth Kidambi (India) beat Su Li Yang (Chinese Taipei) 21-10, 21-17

Priyanshu Rajawat (India) beat Wang Tzu Wei (Chinese Taipei) 21-8, 13-21, 21-19

Lee Zee Jia (Malaysia) beat Mithun Manjunath (India) 21-13, 12-21, 21-19

HS Prannoy (India) beat Chi Yu Jen (Chinese Taipei) 19-21, 21-19, 21-13

Anthony Ginting (Indonesia) beat Kiran George (India) 21-15, 21-18

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu (India) beat Aakarshi Kashyap (India) 21-14, 21-10

Women's Doubles

Mayu/Wakana (Japan) beat Treesa/Gayathri (India) 21-10, 22-20

With Day 3 done and dusted at the Australian Open, fans will be looking forward to Friday (August 4) to see which Indian can book themselves a semi-final spot in the tournament.