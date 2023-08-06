In a thrilling and eventful men's singles final of the Australian Open 2023 BWF World Tour event, held in Sydney, sixth seed HS Prannoy missed out on the title by a whisker. He battled hard with his opponent for a one-and-a-half hour marathon match. The Indian shuttler lost to China's Weng Hong Yang 21-9, 21-23, 22-20 on Sunday.

Prannoy, who is currently 9th in the world rankings, was up against the world no. 24 Weng Hong Yang. The game was off to an unfortunate start for the Indian player as Yang raced to a quick 21-9 victory in the first game.

While Yang capitalized on soft touches and the advantages that come with being a southpaw, Prannoy seemed unable to convert his powerful smashes. The errors started to creep in for the 31-year-old towards the end of the game, giving Yang a 1-0 lead in the match.

The second game started in a similar manner to the first. Yang continued to play long, with Prannoy making unforced errors at the end of marathon rallies.

However, something shifted in the second half of the second game. Prannoy found his rhythm and his smashes found their mark.

Nearing the end of the game, Yang led once again with a score of 19-17. With each player giving it their best, Prannoy emerged victorious 23-21 in the second game, and forced the Chinese player into a decider third game.

The third game seemed to be going well for Prannoy. His smashes continued to evade his opponent's defense, and the points reflected it. The Indian player was leading the game 19-15.

However, Weng Hong Yang wasn't ready to give up and he managed to pull even a few minutes later.

Luck shifted sides once again, and Prannoy was the first one to reach the championship point at 20-19. But it simply wasn't meant to be for the shuttler from Thiruvananthapuram as Yang closed the match 22-20 on the back of a beautiful body smash.

With this win, Weng Hong Yang has successfully drawn even in the head-to-head records of the two players. They now stand at one match apiece.

While Indian fans will no doubt be disappointed that HS Prannoy wasn't able to convert a great run into a title victory, they were certainly treated to a very entertaining match.

HS Prannoy's 2023 so far

HS Prannoy has had quite a rewarding year so far. The Indian claimed his first-ever BWF World Tour title at the Malaysia Masters earlier in May.

He has also featured in one semifinal and four quarter-finals so far in 2023. This consistent run has put Prannoy in the spotlight of Indian badminton.

Despite this loss against Weng Hong Yang, if he continues his recent form, fans can expect a lot from him in the upcoming tournaments.