Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023 - India stuns Hong Kong

Things were off to a heated start in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, in the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023 as we saw the Indian junior team in action for the second round.

The young guns continued their winning streak against Hong Kong, after demolishing Bangladesh 5-0 in their earlier clash. Placed in Group C alongside Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh, this win plays an important role in helping the team secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

The first in action was the mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika, who claimed an easy victory over Hong Kong's Deng and Liu. Next up on court was Ayush Shetty for the men's singles.

Ayush was quick in his game and sealed the match 21-14, 21-9 against Lam Ka To. With two wins under their belts, all eyes were on Tara Shah to secure the tie, and she did not disappoint.

The Maharashtrian shuttler went down fighting in the first set, but made a quick recovery to help India secure their second win of the Asia Junior Championships.

Men's doubles pair of Nicholas and Tushar helped increase the lead to 4-0 with a straight games win over Chung and Yung. Sreenidhi and Radhika added the finishing touches of perfection as they closed the tie with a 21-12, 21-19 win in the women's doubles event.

India opens with a dramatic win at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

Friday marked the beginning of India's quest in the 2023 Badminton Asia Junior Championships. Past performances in the tournament have resulted in 2 golds, 1 silver, and 6 bronze medals for the country.

On Friday, the Indian junior team took the first steps to increase the country's medal count as they claimed a comfortable 5-0 win over Bangladesh without dropping a single game. This is what the scoreboard looked like:

Mixed doubles

Samarveer/Radhika vs Nazmul/Smrity

21-12, 21-10

Men’s singles

Ayush Shetty vs Sifat Ullah

21-5, 21-9

Women’s singles

Tara Shah vs Smrity Rajbongshi

21-2, 21-7

Men’s doubles

Nicholas Raj/Tushar Suveer vs Nazmul/Sifat

21-13, 21-12

Women’s doubles

Karnika Suresh/Taneesha vs Jesmin/Mathena

21-8, 21-15

India goes up against Malaysia for their last draw of the group stages. Post this, two teams from Group C will proceed to the quarterfinals of the Asia Junior Championships.

