The Asia Junior Championships was off to a speedy start at Yogyakarta, Indonesia as we tuned in for the third day of the action. There were two Indian girl's singles players in action and one Indian girl's doubles pair.

First up at the Asia Junior Championships was Rakshitha Sree from Tamil Nadu. Rakshitha had had a great run in the tournament so far, and she was up against Huang Lin Ran from China. Unfortunately, Sree wasn't able to continue her form and despite best efforts wasn't able to tackle Huang Lin. The final score read 21-15, 21-13, in favor of the Chinese.

Next on the court was girl's doubles pair Taneesha and Karnika. The players were battling Chinese opponents Chen and Jiang. Taneesha and Karnika were off to a great start, winning the first game 21-17. However, they were unable to keep the momentum going and lost the next two sets 21-13, 21-13.

The last Indian on court today (July 14) was Tara Shah. Following in the footsteps of her compatriots, Tara was competing against Chinese player Xu Wen Jing. In spite of some strong gameplay, Tara lost the game in straight sets. The final score was 21-13, 21-8.

Results of Day 3 at the Asia Junior Championships

At the end of the day, this is what the scoreboard looked like for the Indian contingent after day 3 at the Asia Junior Championships:

Rakshitha Sree vs Huang Lin Ran

15-21, 13-21

Taneesha/Karnika vs Chen/Jiang

21-17 13-21, 13-21

Tara Shah vs Xu Wen Jing

13-21, 8-21

Despite this being a disappointing result, the rest of the Indian contingent is back on the court tomorrow for their round of 16. We hope to see some thrilling matches and wish the players the best!