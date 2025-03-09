  • home icon
  • Badminton
  • BWF Orleans Masters 2025: Ayush Shetty's sensational run comes to a close in semifinals

BWF Orleans Masters 2025: Ayush Shetty's sensational run comes to a close in semifinals

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Mar 09, 2025 06:19 IST
Ayush Shetty crashes out in the semifinals of the Orleans Masters (Image Source: @ayushshetty__03 on Instagram
Ayush Shetty crashes out in the semifinals of the Orleans Masters (Image Source: @ayushshetty__03 on Instagram

Ayush Shetty's dream run at the Orleans Masters ended in the semifinals on Saturday, March 8. The 19-year-old Indian shuttler fell to World No. 13 Lin Chun-Yi in straight games (21-13. 21-15) after beating higher-ranked opponents the entire week.

Ad

Shetty, ranked No. 48 in the world, entered the match as the underdog but got off to an electric start, storming to a 6-2 lead in the first game. However, the tide turned after that and Lin drew things even at 7-7 before walking away with a 21-13 win.

Not one to be bogged down by his defeat in the opening game, Shetty was expected to force a decider after the second game was tied at 9-9. However, Lin was again able to outplay the Indian youngster after the mid-game interval and eventually closed out the game 21-15, storming into the final in 40 minutes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With this, India’s campaign at the Orleans Masters concluded.

Orleans Masters 2025: Ayush Shetty’s giant-killing spree shows impressive potential

For Ayush Shetty, his time at the Orleans Masters has marked him out as the one to watch out for after his spectacular giant-killing spree the entire week.

The Indian began his campaign at the Super 300 with a win over Loh Kean Yew, pulling off a major upset, as he beat the former World Champion 21-17, 21-9 in a match that lasted just 36 minutes.

Ad

Up next, the 19-year-old ran into Hong Kong’s Jason Gunawan. The two shuttlers had locked horns last month at the German Open, with Gunawan taking a win in straight games but Shetty flipped the script this time, beating his foe 21-17, 21-17.

The quarterfinals of the Orleans Masters marked the first time Ayush Shetty was pushed to the distance. Playing Denmark's Rasmus Gemke, the youngster needed three games (21-16, 21-23, 21-17) to emerge victorious.

Throughout his time at the Super 300, Shetty put up some impressive displays, and fans will keep an eye on the youngster in his upcoming events.

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी