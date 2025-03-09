BWF Orleans Masters 2025: Ayush Shetty's sensational run comes to a close in semifinals

Ayush Shetty's dream run at the Orleans Masters ended in the semifinals on Saturday, March 8. The 19-year-old Indian shuttler fell to World No. 13 Lin Chun-Yi in straight games (21-13. 21-15) after beating higher-ranked opponents the entire week.

Ad

Shetty, ranked No. 48 in the world, entered the match as the underdog but got off to an electric start, storming to a 6-2 lead in the first game. However, the tide turned after that and Lin drew things even at 7-7 before walking away with a 21-13 win.

Not one to be bogged down by his defeat in the opening game, Shetty was expected to force a decider after the second game was tied at 9-9. However, Lin was again able to outplay the Indian youngster after the mid-game interval and eventually closed out the game 21-15, storming into the final in 40 minutes.

Ad

Trending

With this, India’s campaign at the Orleans Masters concluded.

Orleans Masters 2025: Ayush Shetty’s giant-killing spree shows impressive potential

For Ayush Shetty, his time at the Orleans Masters has marked him out as the one to watch out for after his spectacular giant-killing spree the entire week.

The Indian began his campaign at the Super 300 with a win over Loh Kean Yew, pulling off a major upset, as he beat the former World Champion 21-17, 21-9 in a match that lasted just 36 minutes.

Ad

Up next, the 19-year-old ran into Hong Kong’s Jason Gunawan. The two shuttlers had locked horns last month at the German Open, with Gunawan taking a win in straight games but Shetty flipped the script this time, beating his foe 21-17, 21-17.

The quarterfinals of the Orleans Masters marked the first time Ayush Shetty was pushed to the distance. Playing Denmark's Rasmus Gemke, the youngster needed three games (21-16, 21-23, 21-17) to emerge victorious.

Throughout his time at the Super 300, Shetty put up some impressive displays, and fans will keep an eye on the youngster in his upcoming events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback