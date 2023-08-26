"HS Prannoy you BEAST" - Twitter reacts to the Indian star's victory over World No. 1 Viktor Axelson

The BWF World Championships' men's singles quarterfinals saw host Denmark's defending world champion and world number suffer a shock defeat to India's ninth-seed HS Prannoy, on Friday. Prannoy came from a game down to win 13-21, 21-15, 21-16.

Coming into this match, Axelson had a significant advantage, as he led the head-to-head between the two players 7 to 2.

Axelson also had the edge of playing on the home court and being cheered on by a large number of Danish fans. However, none of this proved enough to stop Prannoy from finalizing his spot in the World Championships semi-finals.

As the game began, Axelson looked his usual aggressive self, while Prannoy sported the perfect poker face. The Danish superstar got an early lead in the first game, eventually winning it 21-13.

The second game started at a breathtaking pace, but this time it was the Indian dictating the rallies. The Indian displayed unrivalled patience, keeping Axelson's attack in check to clinch the game 21-15.

As the third game kicked off, HS Prannoy, aptly nicknamed 'Giant Slayer', kept his head down and focused. While the Kerala-born players seemed to be returning everything with ease, his Danish opponent struggled to find the same rhythm.

After a handful of smashes from Prannoy and a few unforced errors from Axelson, the 31-year-old Indian booked his first-ever semi-final berth at the BWF World Championships. Twitter erupted in celebration over the Indian's stupendous feat.

HS Prannoy to face Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Up next, HS Prannoy will square off against Thailand's third-seeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn. On his way to the semifinals, Vitidsarn got the better of Lakshya Sen in a match that went all the way to the decider.

So far, Prannoy and Vitidsarn have battled only once, at the 2022 All England round of 32, where the Thai player won the game in straight sets.

This time around, the Indian will be looking to reverse this result and make it to his first-ever BWF World Championships finals.