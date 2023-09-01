On Thursday, star badminton player HS Prannoy and coach Pullela Gopichand sat down for an extensive chat at the Sportstar Conclave -Focus in Telangana.

The duo discussed everything from HS Prannoy's recent World Championship bronze to Indian badminton's growth over the year.

Speaking on the dynamic development of Indian badminton over the years, Gopichand lauded how far the sport has come, saying:

“The journey from not being part of the Commonwealth Games to being World Cup champions is what Indian badminton is. 1989 and 1999 were the two times India made it to the finals of the Thomas Cup, an event which has 16 teams. Then today we talk about being World Champions."

"Whether it is my All England, Saina’s first pre-quarterfinals in the Olympics in 2008, or the 2010 Commonwealth Games medals, or the 2014 ones, I think this is really the journey of Indian badminton. I have seen this. We have been told Indians can never be champions or good coaches. I have heard this from the press and bureaucrats.” he added.

HS Prannoy echoed his coach's sentiment, pointing out the fact that Indian badminton players are now expected to finish on the podium at high-profile events.

“The past decade has been nothing short of outstanding. We have achieved numerous victories and consistently raised the bar. Winning anything less than a Super 750 tournament is no longer considered newsworthy. This has become the new standard for us. Initially, it was the women’s team, but now, the men’s team has also set this benchmark."

Prannoy furthered his point by mentioning that a Thomas Cup victory was unimaginable for an Indian team only a little while ago.

“The singles players and the doubles duo of Chirag and Satwik have all contributed to this achievement. I am thrilled about the positive changes that have taken place. Winning the Thomas Cup was a significant milestone that we did not anticipate. However, it was the result of 10 years of hard work and dedication. We were able to build a team that was worthy of being crowned world champions," he said.

When it comes to determination and outstanding performances, HS Prannoy could very well be talking about himself.

The Keralite has faced more than his fair share of ups and downs in his career, with injuries barring his progress. However, none of this stopped the 31-year-old, who has now stamped his name in history after his bronze at the 2023 BWF World Championships.

“I had a lot of injuries. But that taught me how to work (on the court), and how to work off court. I have understood that managing the body is the key. I’m glad things are working out now,” the Indian said detailing his journey to the top.

Speaking on HS Prannoy's resilience, Gopichand heaped praise on the world number 6, saying:

“The way he has been fighting through the physical pain is truly remarkable. I just wish that people could understand my feelings and write about it accurately. When I look at him, I see a person who is in pain, but still fighting with all his might. I have never seen an athlete bear such a heavy burden. I hope he continues to do so for a long time to come."

HS Prannoy on his relationship with his coaches

HS Prannoy has been a well-respected player in the badminton world for quite a while, but the Indian rose to popularity across the country with his recent performances. Crediting his success to his coaches, Pullela Gopichand and Guru Sai Dutt, the Keralite said:

“It has been 14 years since I first met Gopi sir. He knows me inside out, and I believe it’s important to have someone you have known for so long sitting behind you. He knows me more than I know myself, which gives me a lot of confidence. He encourages me to try new things, and even if they don’t work out, he is okay with it."

HS Prannoy, nicknamed "Giant Slayer" by his fans, mentions that Gopichand's way of pushing him out of his comfort zone had been a necessary tool in achieving international success.

"This is something I need sometimes. His support has made a huge difference in my game. I remember once he asked me to play a particular shot, and I just couldn’t get it right. For five days, he made me practice that shot, and in 2019, I needed that shot in the pre-quarters. Thanks to his guidance, I had the courage to pull it off. These small tweaks and adjustments can make all the difference. I hope he continues to travel with me."

The World Championships bronze medalist also heaped praise on the newest addition to his coach's corner, Guru Sai Dutt. Speaking on the way Dutt has positively influenced his game, HS Prannoy said:

“As for Guru, he was once my opponent, but now he gives me instructions. We have developed a strong friendship, and I appreciate that he can offer advice in a way that is both constructive and supportive. It has been a pleasure working with both Gopi sir and Guru, and I feel that we have the necessary connection to win a major event.”