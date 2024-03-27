The Indian badminton squads for Thomas Cup and Uber Cup were announced on Wednesday, March 27, on the official website of the Badminton World Federation (BWF), the global governing body of the sport.

World No. 9 HS Prannoy and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will lead the charge of the men's and women's squads. Prannoy will have the presence of all the members from India's historic Thomas Cup in the squad.

Former World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth, Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen and 2023 Orlean Masters champion Priyanshu Rajawat will be the viable options to join Prannoy in the men's singles. Meanwhile, Kiran George and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy are the new additions to the squad.

The World No.1 ranked pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, undisputedly, will be the first-choice men's doubles pair, with MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila to take the second doubles spot.

The women's squad remains unchanged from the one that bagged the elusive Badminton Asia Team Championships last month in Malaysia. Ashmita Chaliha, prodigious Anmol Kharb and Tanvi Sharma have been roped in for the singles category.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, and, Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra are the options for the women's doubles event.

The Indian men's team earned a spot on the virtue of being the defending champions of Thomas Cup 2022 while the Indian women's team won the Badminton Asian Team Championships, wherein all semi-finalists earned a spot for the Uber Cup.

India Thomas Cup squad: MR Arjun, Kiran George, Dhruv Kapila, Kidambi Srikanth, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty.

India Uber Cup squad: Ashmita Chaliha, Tanisha Crasto, Treesa Jolly, Anmol Kharb, Priya Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra, Ashwini Ponnappa, Gayatri Gopichand, Pullela, PV Sindhu, Tanvi Sharma.

Who are the most successful teams in Thomas Cup and Uber Cup in history?

The Thomas Cup and Uber Cup are deemed as the World Championships (team events) for men and women, respectively. The event is currently held every two years, though it was conducted every three years in the initial phase.

Indonesia is the most successful team in the Thomas Cup, having lifted the title on 14 occasions. China have won the event 10 times and Malaysia has won it five times. India won its first title in 2022 after upsetting Indonesia in the final with a 3-0 margin. China dominates the list in the Uber Cup with 15 titles with Japan (6), Indonesia (3) and the United States (3) remain behind the hosts.

The Thomas Cup 2024 and Uber Cup 2024 will be played from April 28 to May 5 in Chengdu, China.