The Indian contingent had a spectacular run at the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International held in England from August 2-6, 2023. The team finished with a total of 18 medals, which included three golds, five silvers, and 10 bronze medals.

The gold medalists at the para-badminton tournament were Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan for the women's doubles in the SL3 SU5 event, Krishna Nagar for the men's singles SH6 category, and Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam for the men's doubles SL3 SL4 competition.

Manasi and Thulasimathi beat Danish duo Leani and Khalimatus after a hard-fought match with a scoreline of 21-18, 20-22, 21-12.

Krishna Nagar trounced British player Krysten Coombs in a quick 25 minutes. The scoreboard read 21-8, 21-18 at the end of the match.

Pramod and Sukant got the better of compatriots Deep and Manoj to win their gold. The duo beat their opponents 21-17, 21-17 on their way to victory in the men's doubles SL3 SL4 category.

India's first silver medalist at the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International was men's double pair Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar. The duo claimed their medal in the men's doubles SU5 category, in a round-robin format. They finished behind Malaysia's Anuaru/Cheah.

Meanwhile, Pramod Bhagat claimed two silver medals. He lost out to Daniel Bethel of England in straight games with a score of 21-8, 21-10 in the men's singles SL3 category.

Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass claimed silver in the mixed doubles SL3 SU5 events after losing 17-21, 17-21 against Indonesia's 2nd seeds Ramdani/Oktila.

The other two silver medalists from India at the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International were Deep Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar, and Nithya Sivan.

Deep and Manoj were the ones who lost against Pramod and Sukant in the men's doubles SL3 SL4 category.

Meanwhile, Nithya lost her finals against Rina Marlina of Indonesia. The match lasted 23 minutes with the score reading 21-17, 21-8 in Marlina's favor.

Of the 10 bronze medals India won at the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International, two went to Nitesh Kumar, one for men's singles SL3 events, and one for the men's doubles SL3 SL4 category alongside partner Tarun.

Two bronze medals were claimed by Manasi Joshi, one for her women's singles SL3 performance, and one with partner Ruthick Ragupatji in the mixed doubles SL3 SU5.

Of the other six bronze medals, three were won in singles categories, while three were won in the doubles categories.

Sukant Kadam claimed bronze in the men's singles SL4. Mandeep Kaur won her bronze in the women's singles SL3, and Manisha Ramadass clinched her bronze in the women's singles SU5.

Nitesh and Tarun took home a bronze for the men's singles SL3 SL4, Parul and Shanthiya struck bronze in women's doubles SL3 SU5, and Prem Ale stood third in the mixed doubles WH1 WH2 alongside Turkish partner Emine Seckin.

Full list of Indian medalists at the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2023

Gold Medalists

Krishna Nagar (SH6 MS),

Pramod/Sukant (SL3-SL4 MD),

Manasi/Thulasimathi (SL3-SL5 WD)

Silver Medalists

Pramod Bhagat (SL3 MS),

Deep/Manoj (SL3-SL4 MD),

Chirag/Raj (SU5 MD),

Pramod/Manisha (SL3-SU5 XD),

Nithya Sri (SH6 WS)

Bronze Medalists

Nitesh Kumar (SL3 MS),

Sukant Kadam (SL4 MS),

Nitesh/Tarun (SL3-SL4 MD),

Krishna/Nithya (SH6 XD),

Raghupati/Manasi (SL3-SU5 XD),

Prem/Emine (WH1-WH2 XD),

Manasi (SL3 WS),

Mandeep (SL3 WS),

Manisha Ramdass (SU5 WS), Parul/Shanthiya (SL3-SU5 WD)