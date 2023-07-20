The pre-quarterfinals round at the 2023 Korea Open was witness to some spellbinding badminton action. In the midst of it all, Indian badminton fans had their eyes peeled for five players.

The first of the five was men's singles star, HS Prannoy. He was battling Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong to book a quarter-final berth at Yeosu. Lee swept away the first game 21-15, but Prannoy fought back in the second and clinched a 21-19 victory. However, luck didn't favor Prannoy in the decider, and he went down fighting 18-21.

Next up was underdog Priyanshu Rajawat. The 21-year-old, who has had some big wins recently, was up against world-rank 4 Kodai Naraoka. While Naraoka eventually won the match 21-14, 18-21, 21-17, Rajawat made his opponent work for each point, hitting smashes that delighted fans worldwide.

Rohan and Sikki led the charge on behalf of India for mixed doubles at the Korea Open. They were playing the Chinese pair, Feng and Huang. Rohan and Sikki lost with a scoreline of 15-21, 12-21 against the world number 4.

Leading the women's doubles campaign were young guns, Treesa and Gayathri. The duo was facing Korean opponents Baek and Lee and lost out with an unimpressive score of 11 and 4.

Last up on the court at the Korea Open were fan-favorites Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. With their powerful smashes and razor-sharp reflexes, the pair gave Indian fans something to cheer for as they claimed a 21-17, 21-15 victory over Chinese duo He/Zhou.

Korea Open 2023: Day 3 results (Indians only)

Men's Singles - Round of 16

Lee Cheuk Yiu (Hong Kong) beat HS Prannoy 21-15, 19-21, 21-18

Kodai Naraoka (Japan) beat Priyanshu Rajawat (India) 21-14, 18-21 21-17

Mixed Doubles - Round of 16

Feng/Huang (China) beat Rohan/Sikki 21-15, 21-12

Women's Doubles - Round of 16

Baek/Lee (Korea) beat Treesa/Gayathri (India) 21-11, 21-4

Men's Doubles

Satwik/Chirag (India) beat He/Zhou (China) 21-17, 21-15

While the round of 16 at the Korea Open certainly brought some disappointing results, Indian fans will no doubt root for the men's doubles duo that is still in the running.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have had an amazing run in the tournament so far, where they've yet to drop a single game, and viewers will wait excitedly to see them bring their magic to Yeosu.