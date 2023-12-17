Finals day of the Odisha Masters brought with it a great level of anticipation as badminton fans got ready to witness three Indians take to court for a shot at the title.

First up was the mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila, who only yesterday took down Danish third seeds Mads and Christine. The duo upped their game today as they managed to beat first seeds Terry Hee Yong Kai and Jessica Tan Wei Han.

The match started with Terry and Jessica winning the first game, only for Crasto and Kapila to stage an epic comeback and win the match 17-21, 21-19, 23-21.

Next up was the men's singles finals, which brought with it an all-Indian showdown. Ayush Shetty got there after beating Alwi Farhan in the semis, while Satish Karunakaran defeated compatriot Kiran George for his spot in the summit clash.

Fans were promised an exciting match, and Shetty and Karunakaran delivered. After an enthralling three games that lasted more than an hour, it was Sathish who took the win, 21-18, 19-21, 21-14.

Taking to court next at the Odisha Masters was the men's doubles duo of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek. The two were up against Taiwanese seventh seeds Lin Bing-Wei and Su Ching Heng.

The encounter started out well enough for the Indians as they won a hard-fought first game. Not to be bogged down, the Taiwanese pair displayed impressive skills and patience to turn their luck around and clinch the title with a 20-22, 21-17, 21-18 win.

Last in action today at Cuttack was the women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto. The two were having a great run, with two consecutive title wins coming into this tournament, but unfortunately felt short today.

In the only finals that culminated in just two games, Ponnappa and Crasto lost to their Indonesian opponents, 21-14, 21-17.

Odisha Masters: Results on Day 6 (Indians Only)

Men's Singles

Sathish Karunakaran (India) beat Ayush Shetty (India) 21-18, 19-21, 21-14

Mixed Doubles

Tanisha/Dhruv (India) beat Jessica/Terry (Hong Kong) 17-21, 21-19, 23-21

Men's Doubles

Lin/Su (Chinese Taipei) beat Krishna/Sai (India) 20-22, 21-18, 21-17

Women's Doubles

Meilysa/Rachel (Indonesia) beat Ashwini/Tanisha (India) 21-14, 21-17